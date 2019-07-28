Cougar great Keith Lincoln dies at 80

Keith Lincoln, a former Washington State and San Diego Chargers fullback of rare versatility who was named most outstanding player of the 1963 Charger team’s American Football League championship victory, which stands as San Diego’s lone title in a major team sport, died Saturday in Pullman. He was 80.
Originally from Michigan, Lincoln played for WSU in the late 1950s and early ’60s, nicknamed “Moose of the Palouse,” and entered the school Hall of Fame in 1979.
After his retirement from the NFL he was an assistant coach for Idaho and the Cougars before spending a long career as director of alumni relations at WSU.
Lincoln, fast, fluid and strong, amassed an AFL-record 329 yards from scrimmage in the 51-10 championship win over the Boston Patriots on Jan. 5, 1964, in San Diego.
“It was just an amazing performance; I still remember it,” Chargers Hall of Fame tackle Ron Mix said by phone Saturday.
A crowd of 30,127 at Balboa Stadium in San Diego saw Lincoln break off runs of 56 and 67 yards in the first quarter to help San Diego claim a 14-0 lead. Boston’s defense had led the 10-team AFL in yards per play (4.4) that season.
Lincoln, working alongside a fellow standout in halfback Paul Lowe, rushed 13 times for 206 yards and caught seven passes for 123 yards. He had two touchdowns in the game.
Also on that day, he blocked a Patriots edge rusher during a touchdown pass to Hall of Fame receiver Lance Alworth.
“The best way I can describe Keith Lincoln is the same way I describe Lance Alworth and that is they were players for the ages, and that should be capitalized,” Mix said. “Meaning, they could play right now and be just as big of stars as they were when playing for the San Diego Chargers.”
Lincoln excelled in other facets, such as when he ran 103 yards with a kickoff in 1962, a season after returning a punt 57 yards in his rookie year.
And as a former quarterback from Monrovia High School near Pasadena, he provided a passing option to Chargers Hall of Fame coach Sid Gillman.
Lincoln, five times a Pro Bowler, earned All-Pro honors in 1963 and 1964. Durable, he missed no games with the Chargers in five of six seasons before going to Buffalo and returning to San Diego for a partial final season in 1968.
“It wasn’t just that championship game,” Mix said. “The truth was, his career was a highlight film.”
Mix said that Gillman made deft use of the versatile Lincoln, who was listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, and that the coach’s designs were integral to the 51-10 rout.
During the 1963 season, the Chargers eked out victories of 17-13 and 7-6 against the Pats. In the title game, Gillman introduced backfield motion that Lincoln said played a big role in the offense’s surge.
Lincoln also deemed as influential to San Diego’s championship run Gillman’s decision to stage the 1963 training camp in Rough Acres Ranch, a place true to its name some 70 miles east of San Diego.
“If memory serves me, we had rattlesnakes and different things around there, but it was a good place to get in shape,” Lincoln told AFL historian Todd Tobias in 2013. “The fields were to laugh at from the standpoint that they just came out and mixed sawdust in with the sand. It was a camp where there were very few, if any distractions “You could concentrate on football,” he said. “I personally like the weather like that. I never had a weight problem, but you could really get in shape.”
The Chargers drafted Lincoln out of Washington State in 1961.