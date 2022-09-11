The homecoming for Wisconsin native Jake Dickert couldn’t have been any sweeter for him and his Washington State Cougars on Saturday in Madison, Wis.

Despite entering the game as 17½-point underdogs, WSU shocked No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 at historic Camp Randall Stadium for its first regular-season road win against a nonconference ranked opponent since beating No. 17 Colorado in 2003.

Tags

Recommended for you