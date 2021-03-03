It’s not quite the anomaly of 2017, when the Cougars opened with five consecutive home games. Still, the Washington State football team will spend plenty of time in Martin Stadium this year.
In the schedule released by the Pac-12 on Tuesday, the Cougars will play seven home games, including three to start the season and three more on successive weeks in October.
Utah State, Portland State and USC will be the first visitors to Pullman, on Sept. 4, 11 and 18, respectively. Later, the Cougs will play host to Oregon State on Oct. 2, Stanford on Oct. 16 and BYU on Oct. 23.
Wazzu’s final home contest will be against Arizona on Nov. 18. That’s the first of two consecutive Friday games, the other being Nov. 26 for the Apple Cup at Washington.
The Cougars will have open dates on Oct. 9 and Nov. 6.
Spending a lot of time in Pullman early in the season seemed to suit the Cougars in 2017, when they won all five home games to open the season and finished 7-0 at Martin Stadium and 9-4 overall.
Kickoff times have yet to be determined.
Washington State 2021 football schedule
Sept. 4 — Utah State; 11 — Portland State; 18 — USC; 25 — at Utah; Oct. 2 — Oregon State; 16 — Stanford; 23 — BYU; 30 — at Arizona State; Nov. 13 — at Oregon; 19 — Arizona; 26 — at Washington.