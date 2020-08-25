Skyler Thomas, the Washington State defensive back who last week entered the NCAA transfer portal, has changed his mind and will stay with the Cougar football program.
“After speaking with my family and mentors I would like to announce that I will be pulling my name from the transfer portal and returning to WSU,” Thomas wrote Monday on Twitter. “This is a crazy time with a lot of uncertainty in the air and me returning to Pullman is the best option for my family and I.”
The senior from Riverside, Calif., tallied a team-high four interceptions in 2019 and ranked second among the Cougs with 72 tackles. He started at nickelback the first five games, then played the rest of the season at safety.
Thomas acknowledged he had entered the portal in an effort to play football this fall.
“The WSU staff were extremely supportive of my decision to try and play this fall and did everything they could to help, it just wasn’t the best option available,” Thomas tweeted. “My intentions have always been to finish my career at Washignton State, they were just put on hold in response to the cancellation of this season.”
Thomas and WSU receiver Tay Martin each announced last week they were entering the portal. Martin said Saturday he had accepted an offer from Oklahoma State in order to be closer to his home in Louisiana.
The Cougars are hoping to play football in the spring after the Pac-12 shut down sports through the end of the calendar year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten made a similar decision but the three other Power 5 conferences still are planning to play this fall.
Rodrick Fisher, the former WSU receiver who quit the program in February, has also entered the transfer portal, Rivals.com reported Monday.
Thomas has made it clear he wants to play this year. Three weeks ago, when a group of Pac-12 players threatened to boycott the season if their demands for tighter safety measures and other issues weren’t met, he distanced himself from the movement, tweeting “Ima ball player. If there’s games I’m playing.”