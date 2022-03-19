Playing arguably its best defensive game of the season against one of the nation’s top players, the Washington State women’s basketball team couldn’t muster enough offense to pull out its first NCAA tournament victory Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
The eighth-seeded Cougars limited ninth-seeded Kansas State to just 17 points in the first half, but WSU missed its final 12 shots from the field and went just 3-of-22 from 3-point land in a 50-40 loss to the Wildcats.
“A hard game to compete in,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “You hold a really good team to 50 points, you think you’re going to have a much better chance to win and we just had one of those nights where our best shooters didn’t always shoot it very well.”
Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker tallied 20 points — the most for a Cougar in an NCAA tourney game — and senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker added nine on a night when no other Coug had more than five points.
Kansas State’s All-American center Ayoka Lee garnered a 20-point, 15-rebound effort, getting better as the game went along.
