Playing arguably its best defensive game of the season against one of the nation’s top players, the Washington State women’s basketball team couldn’t muster enough offense to pull out its first NCAA tournament victory Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
The eighth-seeded Cougars limited ninth-seeded Kansas State to just 17 points in the first half, but WSU missed its final 12 shots from the field and went just 3-of-22 from 3-point land in a 50-40 loss to the Wildcats.
“A hard game to compete in,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “You hold a really good team to 50 points, you think you’re going to have a much better chance to win and we just had one of those nights where our best shooters didn’t always shoot it very well.”
Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker tallied 20 points — the most for a Cougar in an NCAA tourney game — and senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker added nine on a night when no other Coug had more than five points.
Kansas State’s All-American center Ayoka Lee garnered a 20-point, 15-rebound effort, getting better as the game went along.
But in the first half, WSU (19-11) limited the 6-foot-6 player with a “sandwich” style double team in the paint that dared the Wildcats (20-12) to go for open jump shots on the perimeter. The strategy worked as the Wildcats’ guards failed to capitalize on the outside and the Cougars led 9-5 after the first quarter and 24-17 at halftime, with just six points from Lee in the first half.
WSU held Kansas State scoreless for the final five minutes of the first quarter and extended its lead to 16-7 on a Tara Wallack 3-pointer four minutes into the second.
“I will say I think (it was) two really good defensive teams,” Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said. “I think we each had something to do with the struggles early in this game. I think both teams really are sound in that area. … When the shots weren’t falling, we had to dig deep today.”
Foul trouble started to catch up with the Cougars in the third period as junior center Bella Murekatete and Krystal Leger-Walker each picked up their third fouls less than two minutes into the quarter, and the Wildcats started chipping away at the WSU advantage.
A pair of free throws by K-State’s Jaelyn Glenn capped a 10-0 Wildcat run that gave them a 29-28 lead — their first since leading 5-3 early in the first quarter.
WSU’s two centers — Murekatete and Jessica Clark — each ended the game with four fouls, which caused the Cougs to go with a small lineup for much of the second half.
That meant that 6-1 forward Ula Motuga was tasked with guarding Lee. The senior performed admirably, racking up 14 rebounds to go along with five points.
But the Cougs couldn’t find their rhythm offensively.
A Charlisse Leger-Walker reverse layup followed by a floater in the key put WSU up for the final time at 33-31 late in the third quarter.
Kansas State scored the next seven points as Lee started to pick up steam late despite sitting out just one minute the entire game.
The Wildcat star’s fadeaway tied the game for the fifth time at 33 and kickstarted a mini 7-0 run that put KSU up for good.
A Charlisse Leger-Walker midrange jumper cut the gap to 43-39 with under five minutes to go, but that would be WSU’s final make from the field as the Cougs missed their next 12 shot attempts to end the game.
Thus ended WSU’s best season in the NCAA era in the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second straight season.
“I have a ton of confidence that this team is hungry and not satisfied,” Ethridge said. “Yes, we will celebrate it — we’re going to celebrate last year’s team ’cause I don’t think we did enough and this year’s team at some point — but we’re never going to just live on that. We’re also going to look forward to the future.”
WSU will return three starters next season but must replace Motuga and Krystal Leger-Walker — the team’s two most-vocal leaders.
Krystal Leger-Walker in particular — the team’s do-it-all point guard — has been vital in WSU’s rebuilding process the past two years. The senior went to the NCAA tournament with Ethridge when the two were at Northern Colorado before going to WSU.
Then, they started changing the culture and building the Cougs into a formidable program.
“I definitely think this program is one on the rise,” Krystal Leger-Walker said, “and I’m excited for this team to keep coming back to this tournament and making noise.”
KANSAS STATE (20-12)
Lee 5-11 10-12 20, B. Glenn 3-11 7-8 14, Sundell 2-7 0-0 5, Ebert 2-7 0-0 5, J. Glenn 0-5 0-0 0, Dallinger 1-7 2-2 4, Goodrich 1-2 0-0 2, Macke 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 14-53 19-22 50.
WASHINGTON STATE (19-11)
C. Leger-Walker 7-18 5-6 20, K. Leger-Walker 4-11 0-2 9, Motuga 1-3 3-4 5, Teder 0-10 0-0 0, Murekatete 0-4 0-0 0, Wallack 1-5 0-0 3, Clarke 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 14-56 9-14 40.
Kansas State 5 12 18 15—50
Washington State 9 15 9 7—40
3-point goals — Kansas State 3-14 (Ebert 1-2, Sundell 1-3, B. Glenn 1-4, J. Glenn 0-2, Dallinger 0-3), Washington State 3-22 (Wallack 1-3, K. Leger-Walker 1-4, C. Leger-Walker 1-7, Motuga 0-1, Teder 0-7). Rebounds — Kansas State 40 (Lee 15), Washington State 44 (Motuga 14). Assists — Kansas State 7 (Sundell 2), Washington State 5 (Motuga 2). Total fouls — Kansas State 11, Washington State 23. A — 4,800.
