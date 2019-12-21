MIAMI — The Washington State women’s basketball team erupted for 23 points in the final quarter, outscoring nonconference foe Southern University by 14 to blow past the Jaguars 69-54 during the Miami Holiday Classic on Friday, staged at the Watsco Center, the home of the Hurricanes.
The Cougars (7-4), who were guaranteed a winning record in preseason play with the victory, will face host team Miami at 8 a.m. Pacific today.
Southern U (2-8), of Baton Rouge, La. and the Southwestern Athletic Conference, settled after a slow start to furnish a close game going into the fourth quarter.
“I thought we were lifeless,” Wazzu coach Kamie Ethridge said of her team’s first half. “There was no emotion or passion, so the challenge was to come back out in the second half and dedicate (which team) was going to control tempo.”
After playing 50-50 with the Jags in the third, WSU went on a 10-1 run to open the fourth, and didn’t allow a Southern field goal until seven minutes had passed.
“I’m really happy with how our team responded,” Ethridge said.
Star forward Borislava Hristova pushed her double-digit scoring streak to five games, accumulating a game-high 21 points to go with eight boards. Senior point guard Chanelle Molina kicked in 15 points and eight assists, while Jovana Subasic had 10 points and six rebounds.
In all, the Cougs shot 52.8 percent to Southern’s 36.5.
Hristova, a senior from Bulgaria, is 55 points shy of breaking Jeanne Eggart’s all-time scoring record, set in 1982.
WSU doubled up the Jaguars 18-9 after the first 10 minutes, but Southern kept it close by forcing 18 Cougar turnovers and logging a collective scoring output that saw six players score five-plus points.
The Jaguars were within striking distance until Wazzu clamped down defensively and got an offensive surge. WSU’s prowess on the boards (38-28) and its keeping the Jags off the perimeter — they went 2-of-13 from 3-point range — provided advantages for a team that grappled with ball-security issues.
“We clearly got a grip on what we should be doing in the fourth and pulled away at that point,” said Ethridge, who’s one win shy of hitting the 100-win mark as a college head coach.
SOUTHERN U (2-8)
Brittany Rose 4-8 2-3 10, Raven White 4-10 0-0 8, Alyric Scott 3-6 0-0 7, Nakia Kincey 1-7 3-4 5, Taneara Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Genovea Johnson 3-5 1-4 7, Jaden Towner 2-13 0-0 5, Amani McWain 2-4 0-0 4, Chloe Fleming 2-3 0-0 4, Ceundra McGhee 1-3 0-0 2, Kayla Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 6-11 54.
WASHINGTON ST. (7-4)
Borislava Hristova 10-22 0-0 21, Chanelle Molina 6-9 1-2 15, Shir Levy 3-4 0-0 8, Bella Murekatete 3-5 0-0 6, Ula Motuga 0-1 2-2 2, Jovana Subasic 4-10 2-2 10, Cherilyn Molina 2-2 3-4 7, Johanna Muzet 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 8-10 69.
Southern 13 19 13 9—54
WSU 18 15 13 23—69
3-point goals — Southern 2-13 (Scott 1-3, Kincey 0-2, Towner 1-7, McWain 0-1), WSU 5-15 (Hristova 1-5, Cha. Molina 2-5, Levy 2-3, Motuga 0-1, Subasic 0-1). Rebounds — Southern 28 (Scott 4), WSU 38 (Tie 8). Assists — Southern 6 (Tie 2), WSU 18 (Cha. Molina 8). Total fouls — Southern 14, WSU 13. Fouled out — none.