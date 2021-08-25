Washington State’s quarterback competition gained a touch of clarity Tuesday when coach Nick Rolovich declared it a two-man race between Jayden de Laura and Jarrett Guarantano.
That means Camm Cooper is out of the picture, at least in terms of the starting role for the Cougars’ football season opener Sept. 4 at Pullman against Utah State.
“Camm did a lot of great things,” Rolovich said of the fourth-year junior. “Camm can still help us win and is still a big part of this.”
The decision marks an initial triumph for Guarantano, a graduate transfer from Tennessee who signed with the Cougars in February with little familiarity with Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense.
“The consistency that Jarrett showed — he was pretty steady the whole time,” Rolovich said.
De Laura, a sophomore, started all four games last season as a true freshman but missed spring workouts while suspended for a DUI charge (of which he was eventually acquitted).
“Jayden can do some fantastic plays,” Rolovich said. “Just dialing him, if we can do all high-level plays, we’ll be better. I think they both performed well with pressure.”
The coach’s decision comes more than halfway through preseason workouts, and he continues to characterize the situation as fluid.
“I have a feeling this will continue for a long time,” he said, “because they’re staying on other’s heels. Just because you take the first snap doesn’t mean you take the second snap.
“I think we’ve got four quarterbacks that can win in this offense,” he said, referring to the top three and walk-on Victor Gabalis. “And I love where (true freshman) Xavier Ward is. He’s shown a late push of development that bodes well for the future.”
It’s the second year in a row that Cooper has been outdone in a three-man preseason competition. Prior to the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, he battled de Laura and Gunner Cruz before Rolovich settled on de Laura about five days before the opener.
Cruz now plays for Arizona, where he’s involved in another QB race. The Wildcats announced Tuesday that he and Will Plummer will both play in their opener against Brigham Young.
VACCINATION VACILLATION — Rolovich again refused to say whether he plans to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, but he suggested he’s thinking about it.
“I think it’s ever-changing,” he told the Spokesman-Review. “I think you’ve got to be open. You’ve got to think.”
Last week, he said he would comply with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that requires education workers to be vaccinated. But he didn’t say whether he intends be inocolated or seek an exemption, instead repeating the phrase, “I appreciate it, but I’m going to follow the mandate.
Since then, the Phizer vaccine has received full approval from the Federal Drug Administration, leading to a new round of mandates across the country.
