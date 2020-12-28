Coug hoops teams head into 2021 on an upswing

Well, apparently Washington State’s a basketball school now.
As Pac-12 Conference play revs up heading into the new year, both Coug teams seem to have revived hoops interest on the Palouse, drawing kudos for better s than might have been expected under newish coaches with fresh-faced rosters. You know something’s afoot when even a few media figures on the national level turn some attention toward Pullman.
Second-year coach Kyle Smith’s men are 8-0. They’re one of just 15 groups in the country to be 5-0 or better, and they’re the only unbeaten in the conference.
WSU’s defense, in accordance with Smith’s defense-first approach to rebuilds, has been impressive, and at times has looked ahead of its years. The Cougars’ shooting struggles were glaring early, but Wazzu has since smoothed out a bit in that respect as Smith and company have gotten their lineup and rotation situated.
“Our identity has to be our defense,” said Smith, whose team ranks second in the NCAA in field-goal percentage defense, limiting opponents to 33.7 percent per game. It’s top 15 nationally in points allowed, and on statistician Ken Pomeroy’s widely respected NCAA breakdown, WSU’s overall defense places No. 51 in the country.
Its offense? That’d be 200 spots worse.
Before a sluggish night on that end in a comfortable win against low-major Northwestern State on Dec. 23, the Cougs had been sizzling, pouring in 48.2 percent of their attempts from the floor during three blowout wins in which they outscored their nonconference foes by 65 points. It was an entirely different story in four high-stress victories before then — WSU shot 35.8 percent and could have just as easily ed 0-4 if not for its spirited nature and deft defense.
“We want to be more offensively efficient,” Smith said. “We really struggled the first four games. I feel like guys are getting comfortable. They’re learning to play together with each other and right now we’re playing better that way. I always talk about the process. The results should take care of themselves.”
WSU hadn’t led at halftime in those initial four outings. Smith said the Cougars staged a team meeting right after. They must’ve had a come-to-Jesus moment.
Rim protection and general production underneath have been key themes — Smith wants his lineups to boast the size that was lacking in league action last year, proving detrimental. Rebounding has begun to be a bright spot, and assists have become more frequent as Wazzu’s backcourt continues to find rhythm with its ball movement — often drawing attention on drives then dishing back out to the perimeter.
“I think we’re gonna be more ‘inside-out,’” Smith said. “We can put some pressure at the rim with our bigs, (a) on the offensive boards, and (b) I think they’re gonna get better just in the post, so having more of an inside attack will help us in that regard (offensively).”
The Cougars have climbed up the national rankings to No. 16 in per-game rebounding and 67th in blocks. Of course, a sizable fraction of that can be attributed to superstar freshman forward Efe Abogidi (6-foot-10), who averaged 16.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in WSU’s three most recent games.
CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein highlighted Abogidi as an under-the-radar NCAA rookie. Considering the Nigerian's advanced repertoire (and bounce), speculation about his pro potential has quickly started to circulate.
“Efe Abogidi. Buy Stock Now,” Rothstein tweeted Dec. 23.
Joining Abogidi in the paint is 7-foot shot-disruptor Volodymyr Markovetskyy. Four-star Californian frosh Dishon Jackson (6-10) is seeing his backup role expanded too. WSU’s newfound size will get a test when it resumes conference play, hosting Arizona State at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Beasley Coliseum.
“The competition, the talent level goes up dramatically,” said Smith, whose team is still playing without injured contributors DJ Rodman and Tony Miller. The pair are out indefinitely.
Senior point guard Isaac Bonton (15.6 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals) is steadily improving on offense. Although he’s shooting at a 29.5-percent clip, Bonton’s penetration plays have opened up the Cougar offense. Sophomore defensive stalwart Noah Williams added another layer offensively this offseason, and is logging 13 points per game on 47.4 percent from the field. Four-star Macedonian freshman Andrej Jakimovski (6-8) has moved into the ing lineup, supplying an extra touch from beyond the arc and another capable option for ballhandling and rebounding (6.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg). Reserve guard Ryan Rapp also deserves credit for how he’s directed the pace of play.
Smith’s got WSU competing at a level unseen in Pullman since the Tony Bennett days. Even with CJ Elleby departed for the NBA, it doesn’t feel like it’ll be long until the Cougs break into more of a national spotlight. Chances are, Wazzu won’t be vying for a Pac-12 title this year — what with all the youth — but it’s certainly trending toward such success.
Third-year boss Kamie Ethridge’s women are 4-1. They smacked Apple Cup rival Washington and manhandled a solid Battle of the Palouse adversary in Idaho. But ears didn’t perk up until the Cougars topped No. 21 Oregon State on Dec. 19 for Ethridge’s first win at Wazzu against a ranked team. Two days later, they led seventh-ranked Oregon for 30 minutes, but were edged out after missing a potential game-winning 3-pointer.
“Just talk about some tough kids playing toe-to-toe with a lot of potential All-Americans,” Ethridge said. “It bodes well for our program.”
It’s important to note that these Cougars saw their superstar duo of Chanelle Molina and Borislava Hristova — the school’s all-time scoring leader — graduate after last season’s 11-20 finish. WSU entered the year as a complete unknown in the Pac-12, and was predicted by coaches and media members to finish deep in the league’s basement.
Now, ESPN bracketology expert Charlie Creme has the Cougs as a “first four out” NCAA Tournament team, meaning they’re right on the March Madness bubble. Wazzu hasn’t qualified for the tourney since 1991, and went 22 seasons between then and a WNIT appearance.
“I’m a big believer in that you can grow leadership and you can grow toughness,” Ethridge said after the UO game. “I think we’re a lot further along in those two areas. Then, I’d just tell you we recruited tough kids and we’ve gotten a little bit better athletic basketball players.
“We’re built better.”
These Cougars, like their male counterparts, are paced by a breakout freshman from overseas. New Zealand native Charlisse Leger-Walker, a multifaceted 5-10 guard, is fifth among NCAA rookies in per-game scoring (18.8), and second overall in the Pac-12. She tacks on 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Her sister, Krystal — a Northern Colorado transfer and the team’s only senior — has been a staunch defender and ball-distributor. She registers seven points and 3.2 assists on average.
In all, WSU ranks No. 38 in national scoring defense, and fifth in the powerhouse Pac-12. The Cougs tally about 10 steals each time out.
“I’m not sure I understood that we’d be this good defensively, and I didn’t think Charlisse was gonna be as good as she is (this early),” Ethridge said. “And Krystal is dominating point-guard play and disrupting people.
“Having two players (the Leger-Walkers) that play the game so physical and have the skill set to make other people on the floor better, that’s a big addition to our program. ... And our chemistry is off the charts.”
Mainstay Ula Motuga is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. Developing post Bella Murekatete puts up 8.6 points and six rebounds per night, and sharpshooting juco transfer Johanna Teder scores 8.4 per game.
Balanced production is a new trend, and it’s helped boost the budding Cougs into early postseason conversation.
They’ll pick up play again Friday at Utah.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.