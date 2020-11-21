The Washington State Cougars became the latest Pac-12 football team to be sidelined by the corovirus pandemic Friday as an outbreak in their midst forced the cancellation of a game at Stanford today and threatened next week’s Apple Cup as well.
School athletic director Pat Chun said four WSU football players were sent into COVID-19 protocol Friday as the team fell below the 53-player minimum of available scholarship players the Pac-12 has suggested.
In all, nine players have been placed in protocol since Monday, Chun said, declining to say how many of those had tested positive for the coronavirus and how many were being shelved through contact tracing.
The Pac-12 said “a number” of WSU players had tested positive Friday when it announced the cancellation of the Cougars’ game against Stanford, which had been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today in Stanford, Calif.
Chun, speaking on a Zoom news conference, said WSU (1-1) will wait until Sunday before beginning to gauge the feasibility of going through with the Apple Cup against Washington this coming Friday in Pullman.
Players who have tested positive must quarantine for 10 days, a WSU spokesman said, and those who enter protocol through contact tracing must quarantine for 14 days.
As scheduled, the Apple Cup would be 11 days after the first WSU players were sent into protocol. Chun didn’t rule out the possibility of postponing the game, though the Cougars already are scheduled to play the next three weekends.
The team has struggled with roster numbers since the pandemic-delayed Pac-12 season began Nov. 7. It had reported only one positive coronavirus test before this week, but its roster has been diminished by injuries, transfers and players deciding to sit out the season out of concerns about the pandemic.
Chun declined to say how many opt-outs there are, and Cougars coach Nick Rolovich also has been evasive on that topic.
The WSU-Stanford game, which is declared a “no contest” and won’t be rescheduled, joins Colorado vs. Arizona State as contests erased by the coronavirus this week. In all, six Pac-12 games have met that fate since the season began.
“I’m disappointed for our team and our players,” Rolovich said in a statement. “They have battled through so much this year. We had a good week of practice and were excited to play this game. I recognize the pain they feel with this lost opportunity but this 2020 football team is a resilient group of young men.”
Washington State isn’t releasing the names of players affected by the outbreak, but news broke late Thursday that WSU freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura had tested positive and was expected to be replaced in the starting lineup by Gunner Cruz.
According to Pac-12 policy, teams that fall below the 53-player minimum can choose to play as long as they meet three position minimums — one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four interior defensive linemen, all of whom must be scholarship players. Chun declined to say if the Cougars had met those minimums, but said proceeding with the game wasn’t a viable option.
“Once we fell below the threshold — there’s a lot of mitigating factors here, relative to being notified of the test results from today,” the AD said. “Understanding that there’s contact tracing that has to take place, I would not say it was much of a decision at that point. There were not many options at that point.”
Chun said he learned of Friday’s test results about 11 a.m., less than an hour before the team was scheduled to leave the Cougar Football Complex to begin the trip to Stanford.
After meeting with Rolovich and chief medical officer Sunday Henry, Chun said he notified the Pac-12 “of our inability to reach the roster minimums, and the league took appropriate action.”
Informing Rolovich was difficult, the AD said.
“Even earlier in the week, when we started to get some positive tests, it (was) really exceptional to see the mindset of coach Rolovich and his team,” Chun said. “His mindset was, ‘We’re good, we’re fine, we’re going to win with the next person.’ It’s wonderful to be in that environment. It’s wonderful to be surrounded by that type of attitude. It’s heartbreaking when you have to be the one to tell them that, hey, we’re not going to play.”
