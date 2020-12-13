PULLMAN — Players for the home team were warming up on the field. Players for the visiting team were getting ready to join them. Officials and reporters had begun trickling into the press box.
This time, the hammer came down awfully late.
Washington State saw another football game get canceled Saturday, learning less than two hours before kickoff the California Bears had a positive test for the coronavirus among their players to fall below the Pac-12 minimum.
It was the third cancellation in six scheduled games for the Cougars and one of 130 around the country during this pandemic-ravaged season.
For players, this one was especially hard to take, given the mentally and physically arduous nature of preparing to play.
“You get to game day, it’s a whole different animal — that mindset,” first-year Cougars coach Nick Rolovich said on a WSU radio show. “And then to get it pulled away from you when guys are warming up on the field. No fault of Cal — I’m not mad at them. This has been a real difficult year for everybody. But my concern is the mental state of our team.”
Among the Cougars warming up, about 100 minutes before the 1 p.m. kickoff time, was star running back Max Borghi, who’d been sidelined all season with an unspecified back problem.
Snow had fallen earlier here and the fir trees beyond Martin Stadium were dusted white. When news of the cancellation settled in, Rolovich said he jokingly told Cal coach Justin Wilcox that they should replace the football game with a snowball fight.
Officials said the Bears all had tested negative Friday, but the one positive test Saturday morning sent other players into virus protocol through contact tracing, pushing their number of available players below the 53-person standard the Pac-12 is urging.
“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available,” the conference said in a statement.
Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said, “It’s the right decision, understanding we’re always going to err on the side of caution as a conference.”
Earlier this season, Cougar games against Stanford and Washington were scrapped because of a virus outbreak on WSU’s team. So the Cougars (1-2, 1-2) have had as many cancellations as games. They expect to be paired against an undetermined opponent next weekend in what probably will be their final Pac-12 game of the season.
“Sitting in the team meeting (after the cancellation), I take a lot of pride in the amount of care that is evident in the culture of that football building,” Chun said, “from player to coach, and coach to player, and everybody worried about each other’s mental health — how they’re going to handle today, how they should support each other, how they should emote, because this team worked hard for this game. They had every expectation of leaving here 2-2 and seeing where next week took us.”
The Cal game originally had been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but was moved Thursday into the 1 p.m. time spot on Fox vacated when Washington’s virus issues forced the cancellation of its game against Oregon. The Cougars were hoping to redeem themselves after an embarrassing 38-13 loss Dec. 6 at USC.
“Our guys were excited to play a day game,” Rolovich said. “We were going to be done by sunset. To be honest with you, the thing that makes this one harder, I’m not sure we were mentally prepared better for any football game this year than we were today. The excitement was there, especially after getting boat-raced by USC in the first quarter last week.”
In the end, the early kickoff time left Rolovich concerned about how his players would spend their time after the cancellation.
“COVID makes so many things difficult,” he said. “Guys want to do some team-bonding, (but) what do you do? So the message was, we take care of each other. We do not compound this negative outcome with more negatives throughout the day or night. Be smart. You all know the difference between right and wrong. Continue to make right (decisions) and you will be better for it whenever we come out of this.”
