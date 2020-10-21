The second-place finishers in Sunday’s Quail Ridge Golf Course Ladies Challenge on the men’s first flight were Wendell Brown with a 75 (gross) and Mike Townsend. Incorrect information was provided for Monday’s Tribune.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region