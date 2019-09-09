> Lauren Johnson scored the Clarkston High girls’ soccer team’s only goal in regulation on a penalty kick. An incorrect name was reported in Sunday’s edition because of a Tribune error.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
> Lauren Johnson scored the Clarkston High girls’ soccer team’s only goal in regulation on a penalty kick. An incorrect name was reported in Sunday’s edition because of a Tribune error.