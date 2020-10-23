› In a story about the Moscow girls’ soccer team, the first goal in the district championship victory against Sandpoint by Angela Lassen came on an assist from Kendall Forseth. An incorrect player was listed because of a staff error.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.