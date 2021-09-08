HOUSTON — Carlos Correa drove in the winning run in the 10th inning after Alex Bregman tied the game in the ninth Tuesday as the Houston Astros rallied past the Seattle Mariners 5-4.
Correa greeted Yohan Ramirez (1-3) with a ground-rule double to right-center, scoring Yuli Gurriel, who started the inning at second.
“It was an important outing for us knowing that they have been playing great baseball,” Correa said. “They’re close in the division, they’re hungry and want to win, so we just had to go out there and make a statement in this series.”
Bregman tied it with a two-run home run off the train tracks in left field against Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth.
“We want to play good baseball down the stretch and stay healthy and build some momentum of playing good baseball, winning baseball,” Bregman said. “I think we’re doing a good job of that.”
Houston manager Dusty Baker called the win “as big of a victory as we have had probably all year.”
“He’s been known for that,” Baker said of Bregman’s home run. “He’s been hitting the ball pretty well, and you know a homer was due.”
Sewald walked José Altuve to lead off the ninth, and Michael Brantley flew out to Mitch Haniger in front of the wall in right-center before Bregman’s blast.
“Sewald wasn’t quite as sharp as we have seen him the majority of the year,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He fell behind in the count tonight, and that’s kind of been his thing is to control the counts, get ahead and finish guys off. He struggled to do that tonight.”
Ryne Stanek (2-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.
The Mariners failed to advance Tom Murphy, who began the 10th on second. Dylan Moore popped up a bunt to lead off the inning before two flyouts.
“We do need to execute,” Servais said “We haven’t done a good job of that. The funny thing is, we had like five guys out early working on getting bunts down and things like that because we know we are going to play a lot of close games. … You can practice it all you want, but you need to execute it during the game, and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”
Kyle Seager hit a solo home run to right to lead off the sixth, giving the Mariners a 3-2 lead. It was Seager’s 34th home run of the season and 18th since the All Star break.
J.P. Crawford tied it at 2 in the fifth with a two-run double. Luis Torrens extended Seattle’s advantage to 4-2 with an RBI single in the ninth.
Altuve hit a solo home run off the foul pole in left with two outs in the third. After Brantley singled, Bregman hit an RBI double that pushed the lead to 2-0. Brantley had three hits for the Astros.
Houston was 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position, while Seattle was 2-for-10.
Jake Odorizzi allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts in five innings.
Logan Gilbert permitted two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 4 innings.
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 0 1 2 Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1
Haniger rf 5 0 1 0 Brantley lf 5 1 3 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 5 1 3 3
France 1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 0 0 0
Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 5 1 0 0
Torrens dh 4 1 2 1 Correa ss 5 0 2 1
Kelenic cf 4 1 1 0 Tucker rf 4 0 2 0
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 McCormck cf 2 0 0 0
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Diaz ph 1 0 1 0
Moore lf 1 0 0 0 Siri pr 0 0 0 0
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Meyers ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 4 8 4 Totals 40 5 12 5
Seattle 000 021 001 0 — 4
Houston 002 000 002 1 — 5
E—Kelenic (4), Meyers (1). DP—Seattle 0, Houston 1. LOB—Seattle 5, Houston 11. 2B—Kelenic (8), Crawford (30), Toro (10), Bregman (16), Brantley (29), Correa (31). HR—Seager (34), Altuve (26), Bregman (8). SB—Siri (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert 41/3 6 2 2 1 5
Misiewicz 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Sadler H,11 1 2 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider H,6 1 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Sewald BS,8-12 1 1 2 2 1 2
Ramirez L,1-3 0 1 1 0 0 0
Houston
Odorizzi 5 5 2 2 0 3
Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 0
Maton 1 0 0 0 1 1
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly 1 2 1 1 0 1
Stanek W,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
WP—Gilbert.
Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Adam Beck; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.
T—3:29. A—20,353 (41,168).