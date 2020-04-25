A county coroner said Friday the death of Washington State football player Bryce Beekman in March was the result of acute intoxication involving two drugs, including the powerful painkiller fentanyl.
Annie Pillers, the Whitman County coroner, also said Beekman died almost 40 hours before his body was discovered, despite initial media reports that suggested the athlete might have phoned police shortly before his death.
The death was accidental, Pillers said.
Fentanyl is an opioid pain medication associated with the deaths in recent years of pop stars Prince and Tom Petty. The other drug that contributed to Beekman’s death, according to a news release from Pillers, was promethazine, an antihistamine used to treat allergies and other issues.
Beekman, a 22-year-old senior safety from Baton Rouge, La., was found dead in his Pullman apartment on the evening of March 24, but Pillers said by phone Friday he had died about 2 a.m. March 23.
Initial media reports suggested Pullman Police had responded to a phone call at 5:44 p.m. March 24 alluding to “breathing problems,” which is the phrase that appears on the police activity log.
That led to speculation that Beekman himself had made the call. But Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins confirmed Friday a friend of Beekman’s had made the call after finding the athlete in his apartment, “not breathing.”
“That kind of happens, because dispatchers have a protocol on medical calls,” Jenkins said of the confusion, “and they have certain questions they’ll ask somebody. They’ll ask, ‘Is he breathing?’ They’ll say yes or no, and they’ll enter that in the call.”
The “breathing problems” phrase led to conjecture about the coronavirus, especially since Beekman recently had visited his home in Louisiana, which at the time was experiencing one of the fastest growth rates of the virus in the world. Jenkins told one media outlet there was no initial indication of the virus, “but that will be part of the (coroner’s) investigation.”
According to a United Nations agency, fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, and contributed to more than 5,000 deaths in North America between 2013-17. Prince died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016, and Petty’s death two years later was attributed to a mix of medications that included that drug.
Beekman’s death came at a time when WSU spring football drills had been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the campus was shifting away from in-person classes to online learning. He was expected to be one of the Cougars’ defensive leaders in 2020 under first-year coach Nick Rolovich.
“We are aware of the Whitman County coroner’s report regarding Bryce’s passing,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a emailed statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Bryce’s family, friends and teammates. We continue to support all of our student-athletes in this difficult time.”
Beekman had transferred to WSU as a junior last year and started all 13 games in 2019, ranking fifth on the team with 60 tackles. He spent two seasons at Arizona Western College, where he received honorable mention on the junior-college All-America team as a freshman and was ranked the No. 4 JC safety prospect in the country the next year.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.