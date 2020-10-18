Cooper, Cougs savor first scrimmage

The past two years, Cammon Cooper watched from the outside as three other quarterbacks competed for a starting role at Washington State.
This time, he’s in the thick of the battle.
The left-handed sophomore was 9-for-15 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars staged their first and possibly only preseason football scrimmage Saturday at Pullman as they continued preparing for a pandemic-delayed season.
Cooper arrived at WSU as a four-star recruit from Utah in January 2018 and, for two consecutive years, entered spring drills with an apparent chance of contending for a starting role.
Both times, the race evolved into a three-man competition that excluded Cooper. Not so this year. As a third-year sophomore, he has yet to take a collegiate snap, but that’s also true of the other top candidates, second-year freshman Gunner Cruz and true freshman Jayden de Laura.
“It’s refreshing in a way, just knowing every day you’ve got to come to practice and try to win it, especially today,” Cooper said in a Zoom news conference. “It was a big scrimmage day, so I was kind of in the mindset to do my job and get the team where it needed to be. It’s a lot different than sitting back and seeing other guys go for it.”
Because reporters are banned from WSU practices out of concern about the pandemic, impressions of the scrimmage are all second hand. But when coach Nick Rolovich was asked about the quarterbacks’ performance, Cooper was the first he mentioned.
“I thought he was consistent, I thought he was in command,” he said. “I thought he knew where to go with the ball. I think we can still get balls out quicker, but for the opportunities he had I thought he performed well. Jayden did some good things too. But we’ll see. We’ve got some time.”
De Laura went 10-for-14 for 133 yards and a score, and Cruz was 11-for-18 for 69 yards.
Rolovich also complimented young receivers Donovan Ollie, Joey Hobert and Jay Wilkerson. Hobert, a true freshman who’s elicited major buzz since Day 1 of workouts, made six catches for 113 yards and two scores.
Because the pandemic forced the cancellation of spring drills and the postponement of preseason workouts, this was the Cougars’ first taste of competition under game conditions this calendar year. Their first game is Nov. 7 at Oregon State.
“The last time we were in a game last year was Air Force 10 months ago,” linebacker Jahad Woods said of a frustrating 31-21 loss in the Cheez-It Bowl. “It’s been a long time coming. We got a lot of Zoom meetings, a lot of social distancing, going through protocols — the whole nine. It just feels good to be out there in pads and tackling again and having that passion. We can’t wait for November 7.”
Rolovich said the scrimmage included about 100 plays and was evenly contested between offense and defense. He wasn’t shy about inserting youngsters, and true freshman edge rusher Justin Lohrenz tallied three of the defense’s 10 sacks. Halid Djibril intercepted a Cooper pass.
“Usually you come out of a scrimmage — one side of the ball feels awful,” Rolovich said. “Half the staff feels terrible about the scrimmage. I actually felt this one was more even than a lot of them I’ve been a part of. Plays made on both sides of the ball, a lot of lessons to be pointed out in film and coached off of.”
Jouvensly Bazil led all rushers with 93 yards and a score, and Max Borghi added 70 yards.
Among those who saw action was new cornerback Ayden Hector, a former Stanford commit from Seattle who arrived at WSU in recent days as a walk-on.
Rolovich showed up for the Zoom conference wearing a No. 22 jersey with “Weaver” on the back, a nod to former WSU soccer star Morgan Weaver of the Portland Thorns. She had waved the WSU flag earlier in the day on ESPN GameDay.
RUSHING — Jouvensly Bazil 5-93, Max Borghi 5-70, Jayden de Laura 4-41, Deon McIntosh 1-16, Gunner Cruz 3-10, Clay Markoff 6-3, Victor Gabalis 1-(-5).
PASSING — Camm Cooper 9-15-1-147, Jayden de Laura 10-14-0-133, Victor Gabalis 8-16-0-70, Gunner Cruz 11-18-0-69.
RECEIVING — Joey Hobert 6-113, Travell Harris 6-46, Donovan Ollie 5-56, Renard Bell 5-54, TJ Robertson 5-44, Zion Lucia 3-26, Jay Wilkerson 2-30, Dylan Paine 2-21, Jouvensly Bazil 1-14, Cedrick Pellum 1-9, Max Borghi 1-5, Billy Pospisil 1-1.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or 208-848-2290.