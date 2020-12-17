MOSCOW — A familial theme developed as the University of Utah announced its newest crop of incoming football players Wednesday on social media — some of Utah’s newest signees are noted relatives of past players.
It continued at Moscow High School, where Jonah Elliss’ family assembled to document the moment he signed off on his future. Elliss inked his national letter of intent to play football at Utah, where his father, Luther Elliss, rooted the family’s football legacy nearly three decades ago.
“Son of Ute great Luther Elliss, welcome @jonah_elliss to the #UBoyz!” read the tweet sent out by the Utah football’s Twitter account, announcing Jonah Elliss’ signing.
Jonah chose the Utes, in Salt Lake City, over several other Division I programs, including the hometown Idaho Vandals — who are just as much a part of the Elliss family football tradition. Jonah lived in Utah when he was younger, still has family there and always has wanted to don the red U, Luther said.
“It’s been his dream school since he was little,” said Luther, who was an All-American defensive lineman at Utah in the 1990s and now is the Vandals’ defensive line coach.
Jonah, who’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds but is closer to 6-foot-3 and 220, was a dynamic player for the Bears, starring at outside linebacker and tight end. He’s considered the top recruit in the state this year by 247Sports.com and also had offers from Air Force, Army, Boise State, Louisville, Washington State and Weber State. With the NCAA’s recruiting dead period in effect, he had no choice but to endure digital campus tours and introductions to coaching staffs via video calls. Through all of that, he was drawn to the Utes’ commitment to him.
“I feel like they just put a whole lot of effort into me, and I really saw that,” he said. “My dad always preached about the people there, and (that) it doesn’t matter how good the program is, it’s really more whether you enjoy it or not. When I would call the coaches and talk to the coaches, they really just made me feel at home.”
It’s a change for the Ellisses, who have sent three other boys to the Vandals. Kaden Elliss (2015-17) was an All-Big Sky Conference linebacker at UI and now is in his second season with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. Christian Elliss (2017-present) is preparing for his pandemic-delayed senior season after earning All-Big Sky honors as a linebacker last year. Noah Elliss (2019-present) was a highly touted defensive tackle recruit who was poised to play a key role for the Vandals last season, but had it cut short by an injury.
“(Jonah) really was considering (staying) here,” Luther said. “The opportunity to play with his brother and things of that nature, that’s always enticing. That’s what caused Christian and Noah to choose Idaho, because they wanted to play with Kaden. So there was always that intrigue.”
Utes linebackers coach Colton Swan, who was Jonah’s primary recruiter, raved about his versatility and ability to contribute on offense, defense and special teams. Jonah said he also discussed playing tight end during his talks with Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.
“He’s a very explosive kid,” Swan said in a video posted by the Utah football Twitter account. “He did everything for his high school team. When you watch his film, he never comes off the field, he plays on all phases, and that’s exactly the type of linebacker we’re looking for.”
Before he signed with the Utes, Jonah helped Moscow turn its football program around. The Bears went 2-6 when he was a freshman but enjoyed winning seasons when he was a junior and senior. They rode a hot start to a 4-2 mark and a first-round playoff victory this season, one that was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bears coach Phil Helbling praised his star’s work ethic and character, which he always notes when he’s asked about Jonah. His football skills are obvious and don’t need to be discussed in as much detail.
“He’s your coach’s dream,” Helbling said. “His support system, his family, the way he was raised, his parents, his faith, his belief and just trust in the process, is unmatched.”
Jonah has long said his aim is to be the best Elliss – better than his NFL brother and better than his All-American father, who also enjoyed a 10-year NFL career and was named to two Pro Bowls. The talent might be there and the drive might be, too, for Jonah to accomplish that goal.
But on this day, it was all about family and extending a legacy.
