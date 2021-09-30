SEATTLE — Jarred Kelenic stood outside the Seattle Mariners dugout with the crowd roaring and holding a placard with a phrase borrowed from a popular television show.
“Believe” has become Seattle’s rallying call, and the Mariners are charging into the final weekend of the regular season with plenty of belief and right in the thick of the American League wild-card race.
“This is fun. This is the way it’s baseball supposed to be at this time of year and we still got a lot of big, big games ahead of us,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
The Mariners won for the 10th time in 11 games beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Wednesday, keeping the pressure on their fellow competitors for the two wild-card spots in the AL.
Seattle stayed a half-game behind Boston for the second wild-card berth and is 1½ games behind New York for the top spot, trying to end a 20-year drought since last reaching the postseason. The Mariners have an off day today before starting their final series of the regular season Friday at home against the Los Angeles Angels.
“You want to be that guy that breaks that curse, or breaks the bad vibes over here,” Seattle’s J.P. Crawford said. “You want to be remembered, to be a legend in this city.”
Ty France’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning gave Seattle the lead and Abraham Toro added some cushion with his first home run since Aug. 31 with two outs in the eighth inning.
Seattle won its 12th consecutive game against Oakland, the longest win streak over a single team in franchise history, and in the process eliminated the A’s from postseason contention. The A’s had reached the playoffs in three straight years and six of the past nine.
“We expected to go to the postseason this year. We had our opportunities here down the stretch and we didn’t play well enough to get there. So guys are very disappointing,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.
The Mariners also delayed Houston from clinching the AL West for at least one more day. The Astros’ magic number stayed at one.
France’s sacrifice fly drove in Dylan Moore, who moved into scoring position thanks to a perfectly executed hit-and-run by Crawford. While France barely missed a home run, Toro’s drive carried over the wall for his 11th of the season.
It was a window into Seattle’s promising future that set the stage for the late surge.
Rookie Logan Gilbert allowed one run in 5ž innings in the biggest start of his young career to date. The 24-year-old scattered three hits, walked two and struck out four. Gilbert finished September with a 2.70 ERA in six starts.
Kelenic, a fellow rookie, ripped a two-run double in the sixth inning to give Seattle the lead after managing just four baserunners against Oakland starter Frankie Montas through the first five innings.
“We surprised a lot of people that said we wouldn’t even be here right now and here we are,’ Gilbert said. ”So the future is definitely bright here. But I also think right now is bright too. We have a real chance.”
Seattle’s bullpen was again solid, with the exception of Diego Castillo (5-5) allowing a solo homer to former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown in the seventh inning. Paul Sewald worked around a two-out walk in the eighth inning and Drew Steckenrider pitched the ninth for his 13th save.
Andrew Chafin (2-4) took the loss for Oakland working the seventh inning. But it was sloppy errors by second baseman Tony Kemp and shortstop Josh Harrison in the sixth inning that provided the opportunity for Kelenic to come through with the double that gave Seattle a 2-1 lead.
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kemp 2b 4 1 1 1 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 France 1b 3 1 1 1
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Canha lf 3 0 1 0 Haniger rf 4 1 1 0
Harrison ss 4 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 1 2
Pinder rf 4 0 1 0 Toro 2b 4 1 1 1
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Torrens dh 4 0 0 0
Brown dh 4 1 1 1 Fraley lf 2 0 1 0
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 Moore ph-lf 0 1 0 0
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 31 4 6 4
Oakland 000 001 100 — 2
Seattle 000 002 11x — 4
E—Kemp (5), Harrison (3). LOB—Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B—Kelenic (12). HR—Kemp (7), Brown (18), Toro (11). SF—France (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas 6 4 2 0 1 7
Chafin L,2-2 1 1 1 1 1 0
Romo 1 1 1 1 0 2
Seattle
Gilbert 52/3 3 1 1 2 4
Smith 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo W,5-5 1 1 1 1 0 2
Sewald H,16 1 0 0 0 1 0
Steckenrider S,13-16 1 1 0 0 0 0
WP—Gilbert.
Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.
T—3:06. A—17,366 (47,929).