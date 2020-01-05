Lewiston’s defense doesn’t really need to be contagious.
In between the first and final horns, it’s assumed this Bengals’ boys’ basketball team will close driving lanes and seldom get delayed on rotations. Assignments rarely have been lost during the nice early-season roll Lewiston’s been on.
Offensively? It just takes a shot or two to fall, and all of a sudden, everyone’s hot like a fever.
The Bengals, after letting their defense keep it close for a half, erupted scoring-wise out of intermission to bounce Washington Class 4A Moses Lake 64-47 on Saturday at Booth Hall, avenging a loss to the Chiefs last year.
“It says something about these guys’ work ethic, and just how hard they’ll work on the defensive end, because we didn’t have it in the first half — we couldn’t score,” Bengals coach Jayson Ulrich said. “(The offense) just becomes contagious. One extra pass, one great play, and these kids feed off of it.”
Right away in the third, Lewiston (7-2) kindled. Moses Lake (3-7) still couldn’t crack its defense. But now, the Chiefs couldn’t contain the Bengals’ three-headed scoring machine either.
Joel Mullikin led all players with 20 hard-fought points, Jace McKarcher poured in a smooth-shooting 16 and Kash Lang — whose vet-like point-guard qualities were pivotal in the offensive turnaround — chipped in 12 points and added six assists.
Ulrich lauded Lang, a junior, for recognizing the Chiefs’ weaknesses, locating chances for teammates and supplying an overall uptick in energy with his “hustle plays,” many on defense.
“Our defense is what feeds our offense, mainly,” said Lang, “and we’re really good on defense this year, I know that.
“When someone starts hitting shots, it’s gonna flow.”
The Bengals held firm in the paint and prevented 6-foot-7 Idaho State signee Kyle Karstetter from getting the best of them (he had 11 points), with the lengthy Mullikin effectively taking on that task during the game.
“Really good effort from (Mullikin), and everyone around him,” Ulrich said.
It permitted Lewiston a shot at the lead, which it did not squander.
“Our offense finally caught up,” Ulrich said.
A five-point halftime deficit promptly turned into an eight-point edge after McKarcher drained consecutive 3-pointers to spark a spurt that saw Lewiston exhibit slick passes and a foul-drawing post presence.
“Attack and kick to the corner — for that kid (McKarcher), that’s like a layin,” Ulrich said.
Mullikin scored on a layup after three quick, nifty passes, and Lang collected his own miss for a putback to give the Bengals a comfortable lead heading into the fourth.
It only became more snug from there.
George Forsmann opened the final period with a banked-in turnaround jumper. McKarcher swished another 3, then was followed by a Lang long-ball. Lang instantly one-upped himself with a swiped perimeter pass and coast-to-coast layin to put the Bengals up 16 points.
“I can’t say enough about (Lang),” Ulrich said. “I’m probably hardest on him because he’s running the team out there. He did it on the football field and he does it on the basketball court. He was just a stud tonight.”
Lewiston shot 50 percent from the field in the third and 64 percent in the fourth after a slow first half. Meanwhile, Moses Lake didn’t score during a three-minute stretch in the third, and was held without a bucket in the fourth in another three-minute span.
“We’re really good about staying in our gaps and not letting guys get blown by,” Lang said. “Make sure they’re not getting into the paint. We want them to shoot 3s.”
Behind sound play from post Logan Sperline (16 points) and tight defensive contests, the Chiefs garnered a slight advantage in a sometimes frantic first half. Karstetter closed the second with one of his two breakaway dunks.
But all the Bengals needed in order for the offense to become infectious was a couple of attempts to drop.
“That’s the beauty of them — they’ve played so much together that they just feed off each other, feed off the energy,” Ulrich said.
MOSES LAKE (3-7)
Dylan Roylance 1 0-1 2, Luke Regimbal 0 2-2 2, Marshall Tibbs 2 0-0 5, James Smith 2 0-0 6, Dax Lindgren 0 1-2 1, Cayden Hart 1 0-0 2, Gabe Lucio 0 0-0 0, Logan Sperline 6 3-7 16, Kyle Karstetter 4 3-4 11, Drake Waites 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 11-17 47.
LEWISTON (7-2)
Chanse Eke 1 0-2 2, Jace McKarcher 6 1-2 16, Kash Lang 4 2-3 12, Joel Mullikin 7 5-5 20, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 2 3-4 7, James White 0 0-0 0, Alec Eckert 1 0-0 2, Braydon Forsman 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 2 1-4 5. Totals 23 12-20 64.
Moses Lake 15 12 7 13—47
Lewiston 12 10 20 22—64
3-point goals — Tibbs, Smith 2, Sperline, McKarcher 3, Lang 2, Mullikin.
