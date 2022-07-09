As a small boy, Lance Bambacigno took to heart his father John’s fond recollection of once having pitched a complete game for Grangeville in a showing that was spotlighted in the newspaper.
Now a 16-year-old starter for the Lewis-Clark Cubs American Legion baseball team, Lance Bambacigno emulated his father’s feat Friday with a one-hitter in an 11-0 victory against the West Valley Eagles in a Clancy Ellis Tournament pool-play game at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field.
The Cubs (16-11) now face Gonzaga Prep in a non-pool game at 3 p.m. today, then conclude pool play at 6 p.m. against Mt. Spokane.
“When I was younger, my dad talked to me about how he got a complete game and was in the newspaper,” said Lance, who will be entering his junior year at Lewiston High School this fall. “I was trying to compete with him, and see if I could get myself in the newspaper for a complete game. That was kind of in my head the whole time.”
The fastball was firing for Bambacigno, who struck out five in as many innings and retired 13 consecutive batters in flirting with a no-hitter until West Valley’s Tyler Lachenmier singled to left field in the fifth. That was the last inning played before the 10-run mercy rule came into effect.
“I talked to Lance before the game — ‘It’s really important that you come out and throw strikes,’” L-C coach Kent Knigge said. “That was a pivotal performance, for him to be able to take it wire-to-wire.”
The Cubs kicked off scoring with an RBI double by Trace Green in the first inning that “set the tone for us,” as Knigge put it. Green ultimately reached base three times in four at-bats and finished with three RBI, including one in the fifth to help put the game in run-rule territory. Brody Balmer drove in three runs to match — one on a sacrifice fly and two more off a second-inning single. Lance’s 14-year-old brother, Zack Bambacigno, who will be a freshman at LHS this year, added a single and a run of his own.
The showing was a significant rebound for the Cubs after they blew a 6-2 midgame lead to lose 7-6 against the Gooding Diamondbacks in their tournament opener Thursday. It also keeps their season winning percentage comfortably above .500, in a major turnaround from a losing 2021 campaign.
“We have a more mature team this year,” Knigge said. “Even though we have a great influx of youth, we have a lot of returners who understand what the program goals are all about, and they’ve done an excellent job, all of them, setting a standard for the new younger players.”
Holding West Valley scoreless improves L-C’s chances of winning its pool, as runs allowed is the second tiebreaking criterion (after head-to-head results) the tournament uses in the event of equal round-robin marks.
“The zero made a lot of difference,” Knigge said.
In other Clancy Ellis Tournament games, the Spokane Expos topped the Nampa Braves 7-4, Gonzaga Prep defeated the Orofino Merchants 8-2, and Mt. Spokane beat the Gooding Diamondbacks 19-4.
Mt. Spokane has gone 2-0 so far in pool play, while the Cubs stand at 1-1 and will be looking to overtake the first-place pool position via head-to-head or runs-allowed tiebreak.
West Valley 000 00— 0 1 4
LC Cubs 330 5x—11 7 0
Tony Lachenmier, Tyler Lachenmier (2), Derek Maney (4) and Cohen Kreider; Lance Bambacigno and Race Currin. W—Bambacigno. L—To. Lachenmier.
West Valley hit — Tyler Lachenmier.
LC Cubs hits — Trace Green 2 (2B), Guy Krasselt, Toby Elliott, Zack Bambacigno, Brody Balmer, Mason Way.
