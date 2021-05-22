OROFINO — Genesee is about as multifaceted as Class 1A baseball teams come. Good thing too, because the Bulldogs needed every phase in a Class 1A state semifinal thriller.
Their unflappable lineup answered the call, erasing a pair of three-run deficits.
Faced with a powerful Prairie offense, Bulldog ace Cameron Meyer was not rattled.
Throughout a baserunner-heavy, tit-for-tat contest — in which the momentum seemed to swing by the inning — Genesee’s infielders were on the money.
“We talk about it a lot: There’s multiple different ways a game can play out, and you have to be a complete team to win any sort of those (playoff) games,” Bulldogs coach Kevin Maurer said. “You have to be tough enough to answer right back, and our guys continuously did.”
The versatile Bulldogs slipped past Whitepine League rival Prairie 8-7 in a well-matched state tournament semifinal Friday at Orofino High School, punching their ticket to the title game.
Genesee (14-9), in search of its second Class 1A crown in the past three seasons, meets North Star Charter at 2:30 p.m. today.
It required a total effort for the Bulldogs to improve to 2-1 on the year against their similarly talented foes from Cottonwood.
“I want the kids to earn it. I don’t want anything given to us,” Maurer said. “I told them: ‘We want Prairie. That’s the opponent we need to beat to prove we deserve to be in that state title (game).’”
Trailing 6-3 in the fourth following consecutive two-out RBI doubles from Prairie’s Chase Kaschmitter and Dalton Ross, Genesee registered four straight hits before an out was recorded.
Nate Guinard’s two-run double and Jacob Krick’s RBI single tied the score, then Joe Johnson took a pitch to his side with the bases loaded.
The Pirates’ Dalton Ross knotted it at 7 in the sixth, scoring on a passed ball with two outs. Genesee’s 6-4-5 double play wiped out two Pirates in scoring position.
Bulldog shortstop Jack Johnson made a number of next-level scoops and throws down the stretch to prohibit extra Pirate baserunners.
“Those are difference-makers,” Maurer said of his team’s several defensive gems.
Added Meyer: “I have the utmost confidence in my defense. That’s why I’m able to be successful.”
No. 9 hitter Teak Wareham lined the game-winning single in the bottom half of the sixth to center field to bring home Joe Johnson, who’d just walked for the third time.
Meyer induced three soft-hit grounders to cap his complete game, in which his mettle was tested greatly.
“There’s a lot of trust there. Certain guys don’t have to carry the weight,” Maurer said. “They can play freely. They don’t have that pressure: ‘I have to be the guy.’”
The Bulldogs stranded 12 baserunners, but had the offense necessary to push across runs in every inning except one. Prairie (14-6) escaped three three-on jams with minimal damage.
“We put up runs and had opportunities to score more,” Maurer said. “They got out of bases-loaded situations, but that didn’t shake us. Our mentality is so great right now.”
Pirate ace Kaschmitter had trouble locating his offspeed pitches, and often fell behind in counts to Genesee’s patient batters, noted Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff. Kaschmitter permitted six earned runs on seven hits, walking five, and was pulled after working 3 innings.
Seventeen Bulldogs reached base compared to 13 for Prairie, which routed Glenns Ferry in a first-round game earlier in the day and will face Horseshoe Bend for third place at 11:30 a.m. today.
Every player in Genesee’s lineup logged either a hit or walk. Guinard, Jack Johnson, and Cy and Teak Wareham totaled two hits apiece.
“It was just a matter of how many baserunners they had,” Westhoff said. “We were able to battle and keep it close.
“All of the (WPL) coaches are veterans. It’s always a little bit of a chess match.”
The Pirates were paced offensively by Ross, who went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and three runs.
Meyer yielded four runs in the first two innings.
Genesee found itself down 4-1 after Ross and Kaschmitter tallied back-to-back two-out hits, but Meyer settled in considerably afterward, surrendering three scores the rest of the way.
He fanned four, allowing seven runs — three earned — on nine hits and four walks across 102 pitches.
“(My coaches) have gone over that with me millions of times this season,” Meyer said. “Just keep my composure, take deep breaths.”
Pitching coach Justin Podrabsky said Meyer has taken tremendous strides in his mental game.
“Early in the year, if he was put in a situation where maybe he walked a couple of guys with two outs, he’d be hard on himself,” Podrabsky said. “Today, he gets into a situation like that and battles his way out of it.
“He wanted the ball. You could see it in his face.”
The Bulldogs mobbed Meyer after the final out. The elation was clear in their voices.
They’d surged through the district tournament despite entering as a No. 5 seed. After dropping five consecutive games to end their regular season, they discovered their multifaceted flow.
Maurer had gathered them together on Day 1 of preseason practices, posing a question: “Do you want to win a state title?”
“Those guys said yes,” Maurer said. “It takes a lot of sacrifice and commitment, and those guys have done that.
“I’ve always believed that once you get to these games, coaches don’t win games, those guys do. They’re the reason we’re going to a state title.”
Prairie 130 201 0—7 9 3
Genesee 111 401 x—8 11 2
Chase Kaschmitter, Travis Alfrey (4) and Dalton Ross. Cameron Meyer and Nate Guinard.
Prairie hits — Ross 3 (3 2B), Kaschmitter 2 (2B), Alfrey 2, Reece Shears, Dean Johnson.
Genesee hits — Guinard 2 (2B), Teak Wareham 2, Cy Wareham 2, Jack Johnson 2, Meyer, Jacob Krick, Jackson Zenner.
