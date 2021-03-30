DISC GOLFPalouse Disc Golf Club
Pullman 10th grader and Palouse Disc Golf Club member Kieran Hampson won the junior championship in the Spring Fling tournament held at High Bridge Park in Spokane on Saturday.
His clubmates Caleb Snider and Parker Hipp placed third and fourth respectively.
Hampson completed the course in a 4-below-par 50 strokes — a showing good enough to win any of the 12 divisions at the tournament short of the adult Open level, at which it would have tied for sixth.
GYMNASTICSPalouse Empire pupils perform at State
Nina Goodell of Moscow’s Palouse Empire Gymnastics team won First All-Around honors in her division while two of her 16 teammates topped individual events at the Idaho State Xcel Gymnastics Championships held March 20-21 in Pocatello, while more of their peers competed in another culminating event in Boise on March 26.
Goodell swept the bars, floor, beam and vault competitions for the Jr. B Division en route to her First All-Around finish. PEG’s Adrian Levine won the balance beam in the Sr. A Division, and Eva Bishop took first place at the uneven bars for the Jr. C Division.
In team competition, PEG finished fifth out of 19 squads in the Silver Division.
Last week, eight more Palouse Empire gymnasts traveled to Boise for the Idaho State Developmental Gymnastics Championships, where members Ava Berrett, Amara Williams and Chloe Eriksson Scanlan each placed in one or more event.