This is the Tribune's Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays.
MARTIAL ARTS
Valley school fields Jiujitsu champions
Several representatives of the Lewis-Clark Valley’s Martial Arts America chapter earned top finishes at the AKA Open Brazilian Jiujitsu tournament held at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday.
MAA’s Travis Keane took second in the 30-to-34-year-old men’s advanced No-Gi event, while Zach Thomas was first in 30-to-34-year-old beginner No-Gi and third in Gi.
At the youth level, Lincoln Hocum took first place in 8-to-9-year-old No-Gi and third place in Gi competition, while Emmitt Simmons was first in 15-to-17-year-old No-Giand second in Gi.
“Really proud of how everyone competed,” Martial Arts America sensei Austin Arnett said. “For a lot of these guys, it was their first tournament ever competing. I think everybody going out there and competing at a high level and bringing home medals was pretty exciting for the team.”
GYMNASTICS
Palouse Empire excels in Xcel championships
Palouse Empire Gymnastics of Moscow hosted the 2022 Idaho State Xcel Championships earlier this month at the University of Idaho and came away with two team state titles plus three individual All-Around champions.
PEG’s Xcel Gold and Diamond teams outscored over 15 teams from throughout the state, while club member Chloe Erickson (Diamond) Nina Goodell (Gold Jr. A) and Jane Mau (Silver Jr. C) won the All-Around honors in their divisions.
Individual-event winners for the Palouse team included Grace Morris, Millie Gravel, Whitney Gravel, Natasha Gartstein, Sydney Van Arsdel, Adrian Lavine and Eleanore Reece.
Thirteen athletes from PEG qualified to the Regional Championship held next month in Monroe, Wash., while the club’s Level 7-9 gymnasts will compete this coming weekend at their state championships in Boise.
St. Onge scores big in men’s gymnastics
Lewiston High student Jesse St. Onge won titles in Rings, Parallel Bars and Floor competition at the Idaho men’s gymnastics state championships, which were held in Salt Lake City, Utah, this year due to a shortage of officials in Idaho.
St. Onge led his club, Avant Coeur Gymnastics, to a first-place overall team finish. He is also the reigning Mr. LHS champion, a regional science competition winner, and president of the LC Valley Rodeo Club.
ARCHERY
Clarkston cleans up in state competition
Clarkston High School was the top team in the state and Lincoln Middle School’s Jordan Cassetto won the individual state title in girls’ competition as all branches of Clarkston School District competed in the NASP (National Archery in the School Project) Washington state championships earlier this month.
Several dozen Clarkston archers qualified for the national tournament set to be held on April 29-30 in Sandy, Utah. They are listed below.
3D INDIVIDUAL
Elementary girls — Addie Manfull, Parkway; Hailey Wood, Parkway; Lydia Teasley, Heights; Khilynn Abel, Highland; Jessalyn Wilson, Highland; Rosalie Staab, Heights
Elementary boys Mason Riley, Highland; Tyler Hundrup, Parkway; Tyler Ellsworth, Highland; Malachi Marion, Highland; Tucker Warner, Parkway; Spencer Rudfelt, Parkway; Kacen Latta, Heights; Reed Thomas, Heights.
Middle school girls — Jordan Cassetto, LMS, Gabby Bolen, LMS; Sophya Rice, LMS; Mims Picard, LMS; Jill Ledgerwood, LMS; Olivia Wyatt, LMS; Rachel Gall, LMS; Abbigail Renfro, LMS.
Middle school boys — Hayden Krei, LMS; Jason Rinard, LMS; Kylan Graham, LMS; Avery Bostrom, LMS; Kendry Gimlin, Heights
High school girls — Maggie Ogden, CHS; Ella Ogden, CHS; Allie Howlett, CHS; Victoria Hendrickson, CHS
High school boys — Gillis Simpson, CHS; Michael Hendrickson, CHS; Kaden Keen, CHS; Zach Payton, CHS
3D TEAM
Elementary — Parkway; Highland; Heights
Middle school — LMS; Parkway
High school — CHS
WRESTLING
Zimmerman reaches final in national event
Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow was runner-up in the Girls Folkstyle National wrestling tournament held earlier this month in Colorado Springs.
Seeded 23rd, Zimmerman upset the No. 2 seed in the semifinals and fell to Jenavi Alejandro, the fourth-ranked girls wrestler in the nation, in the final.
Joely Slyter of Lewiston finished third in the 16-and-under 94-pound girls division at the same event.
Two Bengals place at international tourney
Hoyt Hvass of Lewiston placed second in the 55 kilo weight class and fellow Bengal David Rhodes was seventh at 92 kilos in freestyle wrestling at the Tallinn Open tournament held March 24-25 in Tallinn, Estonia.
Rhodes also placed fourth in the Greco-Roman event.