BASKETBALLMcCormack leads District Hoop Shoot
Evyn McCormack of Lapwai was the overall high-scorer with a 19-of-25 free throw set Saturday at Jenifer Junior High, leading six area youth who won their divisions at the Elks Lodge District Hoop Shoot.
Results by division are listed below.
GIRLS
8-9 1. Poppy Harper, Riggins, 15/25; 2. Cavell Samuels, Lapwai, 8/25; 3. Braydee Greenwalt, Tekoa, 6/25
10-11 1. Addisyn Grieser, Genesee, 15/25; 2. Miley Vanderwall, Grangeville, 11/25; 3. Emma Wassmuth, Lewiston, 6/25
12-13 1. Cady Browne, Asotin, 15/25; 2. Brenna Elliott, St. Maries, 12/25; 3. Siena Wagner, Grangeville, 11/25
BOYS
8-9 1. Evyn McCormack, Lapwai, 19/25, 2. Max MacGregor, Grangeville, 17/25, 3. Brody Grieser, Genesee, 15/25
10-11 1. Carter Sexton, Moscow, 16/25, 2. Tate Schumacher, Grangeville, 13/25, 3. Douglas Pappan, Lewiston, 8/25
12-13 1. Jeremy Yoder, Lewiston, 18/25; 2. Landon Schlieper, Kooskia, 17/25; 3. Evan Meredith, Tekoa, 4/25
ARCHERYD’Backs, Nelson lead
The Diamond Back squad led team competition while Jeffrey Nelson held the individual high score through the eighth week of this season’s Ee-da-how Bowhunters archery league competition.
Ee-da-how results and standings through Jan. 13 are listed below.
Week 8 team results — Broken Arrow 3, Spence Hardware 1; CHS Primeland 3, Toxophilites 1; Big Bear Tire 4, Bearable Dentistry 0; Wilderness Expeditions 4, North 40 0; Diamond Back 4, Tri State 0; Sportsman’s Warehouse 4, Guardian 0.
Standings
Total team wins 1. Diamond Back 28, 2. (tie) Toxophilites 23, CHS Primeland 23; 4. Wilderness Expeditions 22; 5. Big Bear Tire 18; 6. Broken Arrow 17; 7. North 40 16; 8. Bearable Dentistry 15; 9. Guardian 11
High team score Spence Hardware 413
High individual scores 1. Jeffrey Nelson 300 54x; 2. Joe Harder 300 49x; 3. Justin Grimes 300 45x.
WRESTLINGFour place for Lewiston
Four youth members of Lewiston Wrestling Club and three members of the Snake River Reptiles out of Asotin placed in their divisions at the Winter Warrior Tournament held in Spokane on Saturday.
Area placers by team and division are listed below.
LEWISTON
40 pounds, ages 6-and-under Kole Bugner, second place
43 pounds, ages 8-and-under Drayton Lindell, third place
59 pounds, ages 10-and-under Silas Samuels, sixth place
78 pounds, ages 12-and-under Coen Roberts, fourth place
ASOTIN
55 pounds, ages 8-and-under Zeek Barkley, third place
56 pounds, ages 8-and-under Colt Jared, sixth place
84 pounds, ages 10-and-under Deegan Tavernier, third place
RUNNINGPullman youth leads 5k
Fifteen-year-old Abdur Islam of Pullman led 75 finishers with a time of 17:57 at Kiwanis Park in the 2020 Freeze Your Fanny 5k fun run.
Rachel Kanooth of Clarkston led female entrants, clocking 20:49.
Top 20 finishers 1. Abdur Islam, 15, Pullman, 17:57; 2. Romney Hogaboam, 41, Lewiston, 18:11; 3. Emmett Brooks, 15, Moscow, 18:15; 4. Joel Jones, 53, Pullman, 19:25; 5. Nicholas Remacle, 15, Lewiston, 20:15; 6. Kase Bell, 13, Lewiston, 20:17; 7. Rachel Kanooth, 37, Clarkston, 20:49; 8. Adam Johnston, 15, Lewiston, 21:01; 9. Danny Townsend, 38, Pullman, 21:04; 10. Madeline Jones, 16, Pullman, 21:34; 11. Nicole Jones, 16, Pullman, 21:36; 12. Krista Jones, 45, Pullman, 21:58; 13. Falk Thieme, 23, Lewiston, 22:05; 14. Lori Buratto, 49, Spokane, 22:28; 15. Lucas Clements, 10, Lewiston, 22:47; 16. Michael McLachlan, 35, Clarkston, 22:47; 17. Sebastian Jones, 12, Pullman, 23:22; 18. Mike Halverson, 65, Lewiston, 23:37; 19. Katyh Roberts, 58, Lewiston, 23:43; 20. Mason Townsend, 14, Pullman, 24:17.