This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
ARCHERY
Bantams hit the Bullseye
Maggie Ogden of Clarkston archery won an individual girls bullseye title while Clarkston’s Lincoln Middle School took a team championship in the state archery competition held last month at sites across Washington.
All Clarkston School District individuals and teams that qualified for the national bullseye competition set to be held on April 29-30 in Sandy, Utah, are listed below.
INDIVIDUALS
Elementary girls – Addie Manfull, 249, Parkway; Lydia Teasley, 221, Heights; Harper Boyer, 217, Parkway; Joslyn Walkup, 215, Parkway; Kaelynn Jollymore, 213, Parkway
Elementary boys – Malachi Marion, 237, Highland; Leighton Larson, 236, Heights; Spencer Rudfelt, 232, Parkway; Tyler Hundrup, 226, Parkway
Middle school girls – Gabby Bolen, 282, LMS; Sophya Rice, 276, LMS; Jill Ledgerwood, 271, LMS; Olivia Wyatt, 266, LMS; Mims Picard, 258, LMS; Rachel Gall, 257, LMS
Middle school boys – Parker Nugen, 274, LMS; Hayden Krei, 271, LMS; Colton Lockhart, 270, LMS; Kendry Gimlin, 267, Heights; Jason Rinard, 266, LMS;Tripton Ellsworth, 266, LMS
High school girls – Maggie Ogden, 283, CHS; Allie Howlett, 276, CHS; Ella Ogden, 273, CHS; Maddie Walkup, 264, CHS
High school boys – Gillis Simpson, 280, CHS; Michael Hendrickson, 276, CHS; Nathan Gall, 269, CHS
TEAMS
Elementary – Parkway, 2606, 37 tens; Heights, 2439, 23 tens; Highland, 2129, 21 tens; Grantham, 1625, 9 tens
Middle school – LMS, 3226, 117 tens; LMS 2, 2788, 52 tens; Parkway, 2672, 34 tens
High school – CHS, 3224, 114 tens