This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.

ARCHERY

Bantams hit the Bullseye

Maggie Ogden of Clarkston archery won an individual girls bullseye title while Clarkston’s Lincoln Middle School took a team championship in the state archery competition held last month at sites across Washington.

All Clarkston School District individuals and teams that qualified for the national bullseye competition set to be held on April 29-30 in Sandy, Utah, are listed below.

INDIVIDUALS

Elementary girls – Addie Manfull, 249, Parkway; Lydia Teasley, 221, Heights; Harper Boyer, 217, Parkway; Joslyn Walkup, 215, Parkway; Kaelynn Jollymore, 213, Parkway

Elementary boys – Malachi Marion, 237, Highland; Leighton Larson, 236, Heights; Spencer Rudfelt, 232, Parkway; Tyler Hundrup, 226, Parkway

Middle school girls – Gabby Bolen, 282, LMS; Sophya Rice, 276, LMS; Jill Ledgerwood, 271, LMS; Olivia Wyatt, 266, LMS; Mims Picard, 258, LMS; Rachel Gall, 257, LMS

Middle school boys – Parker Nugen, 274, LMS; Hayden Krei, 271, LMS; Colton Lockhart, 270, LMS; Kendry Gimlin, 267, Heights; Jason Rinard, 266, LMS;Tripton Ellsworth, 266, LMS

High school girls – Maggie Ogden, 283, CHS; Allie Howlett, 276, CHS; Ella Ogden, 273, CHS; Maddie Walkup, 264, CHS

High school boys – Gillis Simpson, 280, CHS; Michael Hendrickson, 276, CHS; Nathan Gall, 269, CHS

TEAMS

Elementary – Parkway, 2606, 37 tens; Heights, 2439, 23 tens; Highland, 2129, 21 tens; Grantham, 1625, 9 tens

Middle school – LMS, 3226, 117 tens; LMS 2, 2788, 52 tens; Parkway, 2672, 34 tens

High school – CHS, 3224, 114 tens

