This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTS
Arnett’s team wins big in Vegas
Rhyli Stocks, Roen Howlett and Kya Svancara of sensei Justin Arnett’s Martial Arts America competition team brought four gold medals and one bronze home to the Lewiston-Clarkston valley from the Ozawa Cup International karate tournament held in Las Vegas last week.
“The tournament had athletes from around the world, and it was very tough competition,” said Melissa Svancara, mother to competition team members Howlett and Kya Svancara.
Rhyli Stocks — 13-to-14 year old girls black belt Kumite, first place; WUKF Kumite, first; black belt Kobudo (weapons), third
Roen Howlett — 10-to-12-year-old girls Intermediate brown belt Kumite, first place
Kya Svancara — 7-year-old girls intermediate Kumite, first place
ARCHERY
Bantams flying to Utah next month
The following Clarkston Archery Club members have qualified to compete in the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) Western National Tournament, which will be held April 29-30 in Sandy, Utah:
Colton Lockhart
Parker Nugen
Spencer Rudfelt
Hailey Wood
Addie Manfull
Tripton Ellsworth
Hayden Krei
Michael Hendrickson
Victoria Hendrickson
Tyler Hundrup
Gillis Simpson