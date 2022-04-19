Comm sports

<text>Members of the Clarkston Archery Club are shown recently.</text>

MARTIAL ARTS

Arnett’s team wins big in Vegas

Rhyli Stocks, Roen Howlett and Kya Svancara of sensei Justin Arnett’s Martial Arts America competition team brought four gold medals and one bronze home to the Lewiston-Clarkston valley from the Ozawa Cup International karate tournament held in Las Vegas last week.

“The tournament had athletes from around the world, and it was very tough competition,” said Melissa Svancara, mother to competition team members Howlett and Kya Svancara.

Rhyli Stocks — 13-to-14 year old girls black belt Kumite, first place; WUKF Kumite, first; black belt Kobudo (weapons), third

Roen Howlett — 10-to-12-year-old girls Intermediate brown belt Kumite, first place

Kya Svancara — 7-year-old girls intermediate Kumite, first place

ARCHERY

Bantams flying to Utah next month

The following Clarkston Archery Club members have qualified to compete in the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) Western National Tournament, which will be held April 29-30 in Sandy, Utah:

Colton Lockhart

Parker Nugen

Spencer Rudfelt

Hailey Wood

Addie Manfull

Tripton Ellsworth

Hayden Krei

Michael Hendrickson

Victoria Hendrickson

Tyler Hundrup

Gillis Simpson

