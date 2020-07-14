BASEBALLBombers bag Summer Series title
The Lewiston Bombers 12-and-under baseball team went 3-0-1 for first place in its division of the Palouse Summer Series tournament last weekend at the Moscow City Play Fields.
The Bombers opened their campaign with an 11-1 rout of the North Idaho Sasquatch. Zach Bambacigno delivered two home runs for Lewiston while he and teammate Jayden Estlund combined to pitch a two-hitter.
Next up, Lewiston defeated the Orofino Rattlers via mercy rule after leading 15-0 through three innings. All nine Bombers scored runs, while Guy Krasselt pitched five strikeouts and allowed no Orofino walks or runs.
The Elite team out of Spokane rallied late to hold Lewiston to a 5-5 tie before the Bombers capped off their weekend facing Crew baseball, another Spokane foe. In that contest, they sealed the title with an 8-1 victory behind dominant pitching from Bambacigno and Krasselt.
Bambacigno was named tournament MVP after hitting a three home runs and striking out 15 batters in nine innings pitched.
“It was a great team effort from game one to game four,” Lewiston coach Nicholas Krasselt said. “The Bombers took care of the little things, competed with confidence, trusted their approach at the plate and played Bomber baseball.”
HORSESHOE PITCHKeskinen reigns in Hog Heaven
Kay Keskinen of Moscow finished first with a 50-percent ringer average in the Hog Heaven Challenge horseshoe pitching competition Saturday at Moscow’s East City Park.
Wayne Peterson of Moscow made 35 percent ringers to earn second place in the event, which was sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association.
ARCHERYClarkston’s Emms gets award
Kaiden Emms of Clarkston’s Grantham Elementary has received the Washington State NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) Wolf Cup Spirit Award.
Emms was nominated for the spirit award after he was observed helping a fellow youth archer improve his technique and self-confidence. The award comes with a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship to any college, trade school or technical school.