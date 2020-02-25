MARTIAL ARTSStocks storms Steveston
Lewiston resident Sydni Stocks brought home bronze medals in kata and sparring from the the 47th Steveston International Karate Championships in Richmond, British Columbia, on Feb. 15.
Stocks has been invited for a third consecutive year to compete for Team USA in the WUKF World Championships in Poland on July 1-5.
Valley school fields winners
Danika Olsen-Bennett of Lewiston’s Valley Karate School swept two events in girls’ 8-9-year-old competition at the Walla Walla Invitational on Feb. 14.
Valley Karate pupils Logan Wilson and Ariyana Clark each won an event as well.
Valley Karate placers by division are listed below.
7-and-under beginner
Ariyana Clark — Kata, first
10-11 beginner
Corbin Clark — Kata, fourth
8-9 intermediate
Danika Olsen-Bennett — Kata, first; Weapons, first
Raul Delioth-Boulton — Kata, third; Weapons, fourth
Hattie Brown-Hayes — Weapons, fourth; Kumite, third
Trevan Webster — Kata, second; Weapons, 2nd; Kumite, second
10-11 intermediate
Logan Wilson — Kata, first; weapons, 3rd; Kumite, third
Flick Vinyard — Kata, fourth
WRESTLINGLewiston wrestlers place
Kooper Bugner and Drayton Lindell of Lewiston Wrestling Club each placed in the Rumble in Reno wrestling tournament in Reno, Nev., which featured 2,000 wrestlers across all divisions.
Bugner was runner-up among 72-pound girls, while Lindell placed third in the 8-and-under boys’ 42-pound division.