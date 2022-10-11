COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

Kieran Hampson of Pullman is shown recently. Hampson won the advanced division of the Monster Mash PDGA disc golf tournament held Saturday at Hells Gate State Park.

 Courtesy photo

This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.

DISC GOLF

Recommended for you