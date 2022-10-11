This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
DISC GOLF
Hampson wins Hells Gate tourney
Kieran Hampson of Pullman won the advanced division of the Monster Mash PDGA disc golf tournament held Saturday at Hells Gate State Park.
After two rounds, Hampson found himself tied for first place with Tyler Gamboa of Spokane with a 12-under-par 36-hole score before prevailing in a sudden-death tiebreaker. Shane Evans, another Pullman resident, finished third.
Hampson also took a $145-dollar second-place prize in a single-throw closest-to-pin competition, courtesy of a 200-foot throw that landed his disc within two feet of the basket.
MARTIAL ARTS
Junior leadership completes Quest
Three Lewiston-based members of the Inland Empire AAU junior leadership karate team made top-three showings for their respective divisions in one or more events at the Quest of Champions karate tournament at the Nez Perce County Fair building on Saturday.
Their medal results are listed below.
Averie Hendren — 9-to-10-year-old girls intermediate weapons, second, sparring, second
Preston Kite — 9-to-10-year-old boys intermediate weapons, third
Peter Remacle — 15-to-16-year-old boys beginning weapons, first; kata, first, sparring, first; blocker sparring, second