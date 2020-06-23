HORSESHOE PITCHDale prevails at Moscow Classic
Laurie Dale of Athol finished first among five pitchers from northern Idaho who competed in the Moscow Classic horseshoe pitching tournament Saturday in Moscow’s East City Park.
Dale finished with a head-to-head record of 4–0 and a 41-percent ringer average. Karen Wickham of Lenore came in second with a record of 3-1 and a ringer percentage of 47. Wayne Peterson Moscow was third with a 2-2 record and 22 percent ringers.
Sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association, the tournament was played following social distancing guidelines and using a “count all” scoring method, the organization said.