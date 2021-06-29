Community Sports Report

CYCLINGEwers third at Nationals
Moscow High graduate Veronica Ewers placed third in the women’s elite USA Cycling National Road Race Championships on June 20 at Knoxville, Tenn.
Ewers, who lives in Seattle and has only been cycling for less than three years, was neck-and-neck with runner-up Coryn Rivera at the end of a 71-mile course as both were timed in 3 hours, 12 minutes, 25 seconds. They came in just over a minute behind champion Lauren Stephens, who clocked 3:11:19.
RODEOHolyfield riding high
Dillon Holyfield of Lewiston placed ninth in roping competition with a time of 46.46 seconds at the Bob Feist Invitational professional rodeo championships in Reno, Nev., on June 21.
Holyfield won $8,000 in prize money.