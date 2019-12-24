This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears each Tuesday. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
WRESTLING
Clarkston club claims Clearwater Rumble glory
Seven members of Clarkston’s Hells Canyon Wrestling Club brought home hardware from the Clearwater River Rumble tournament held earlier this month in Lapwai.
Dawson Bailey and Cahira Harding won gold in their divisions, and their teammates combined to add one silver and four bronze medals for the program.
Weight class listings were not available.
Dawson Bailey — First place
Amaris Kager — Second place
Dominic Kager — Third place
Cahira Harding — First place
Valor Harding — Third place
Tyler Talor — Third place
Camden Sullivan — Third place
4 finalists at Fall Festival for Lewiston
Four youth members of Lewiston Wrestling Club placed at the West Fall Festival in Boise on Saturday, with Drayton Lindell entering and winning two different events.
Kole Bugner — 41 pounds, first place
Drayton Lindell — 39 pounds, first place; 44 pounds, first place
Kooper Bugner — 66 pounds, second place; 77-pound girls, second place
Coen Roberts — 184 pounds, first place