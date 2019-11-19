Community Sports Report

MIXED MARTIAL ARTSTeam Execution conquers cage
Members of the Lewiston-based Team Execution won three of five matches they competed in at the Conquest of the Cage event on Friday at the Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights, Wash.
Heavyweights Tre Mooneyham and Jared Fisher both prevailed by first-round knockout for Team Execution, as did 135-pound teammate Brayton Frei.
Team Execution results by division are listed below.
135 pounds — Brayton Frei, Team Execution, def. Omar Shaheen, KO 1; Jeremy Harris def. Demitri Morales, Team Execution, TKO 1
170 pounds — Jorge Juarez def. Jesse Gengler, Team Execution, Submission 1
Heavyweight — Tre Mooneyham, Team Execution, def. Jake Morby, KO 1; Jared Fisher, Team Execution, def. Derek Thompson, TKO 1
TRACK AND FIELDLynn lands medal at Jr. Olympics
Representing the Comets Track Club, Anna Lynn of Moscow placed third out of 23 runners in the girls’ 11-12 age group at the Inland Northwest Association Junior Olympics Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Coeur d’Alene’s Lake City High School.
Her 3000 meter time was 12:20.87.
WRESTLINGBugner, Lindell lead Lewiston
Wrestling for Lewiston’s youth wrestling club, Kole Bugner (40 pounds) and Drayton Lindell (44 pounds) won gold medals at the Clearwater Valley tournament in Kooskia on Saturday.
Lindell and Bugner have each won three gold medals and one silver through four tournaments their club has entered so far this season.
All Hells Canyon medalists by tournament and division are listed below.
At Potlatch, Oct. 26
35 pounds — Owen Lindell, first place
38 pounds — Brock Hvass, third place
40 pounds — Kole Bugner, first place; Chadwick Walton, second place
44 pounds — Drayton Lindell, first place
45 pounds — Knock Bradshaw, third place
54 pounds — Knoxx Rains, second place
67 pounds — Gunnar Robinett, first place
88 pounds — Britt Blevins, third place
95 pounds — Brody Lynch, first place
120 pounds — Cole Lockart, third place
At Moscow, Nov. 2
35 pounds — Owen Lindell, first place; Camden Watts, third place
38 pounds — Brock Hvass, first place
40 pounds — Chadwick Walton, first place; Kole Bugner, second place
45 pounds — Drayton Lindell, first place; Knox Bradshaw, second place
48 pounds — Michael Waits, third place
54 pounds — Knoxx Rains, third place
65 pounds — Kooper Bugner, second place
67 pounds — Gunnar Robinett, first place
85 pounds — Coen Roberts, first place
86 pounds — Gavin JeanBlanc, third place
93 pounds — Phoenix Rains, third place
95 pounds — Brody Lynch, first place; Jimmy Woody, third place
96 pounds — Radley Savage, second place
At Orofino, Nov. 9
35 pounds — Owen Lindell, third place
40 pounds — Kole Bugner, first place; Chadwick Walton, second place; Brock Hvass, third place
45 pounds — Knox Bradshaw, first place; Drayton Lindell, second place
54 pounds — Landon Minden, second place; Knoxx Rains, third place
57 pounds — Silas Samuels, second place
66 pounds — Kooper Bugner, second place
72 pounds — Gunnar Robinett, third place
86 pounds — Coen Roberts, first place; Gavin JeanBlanc, second place
88 pounds — Brit Blevins, second place; Phoenix Rains, third place
96 pounds — Radley Savage, second place
98 pounds — Tommy Samuels, first place
102 pounds — Bradley Waits, third place
At Clearwater Valley, Nov. 16
35 pounds — Owen Lindell, second place
40 pounds — Kole Bugner, first place; Chadwick Walton, third place
44 pounds — Drayton Lindell, first place
47 pounds — Knock Bradshaw, second place
54 pounds — Knoxx Rains, second place
56 pounds — Silas Samuels, third place
64 pounds — Alexis Waits, third place
66 pounds — Kooper Bugner, third place
88 pounds — Gavin JeanBlanc, second place
93 pounds — Phoenix Rains, second place
99 pounds — Thomas Samuels, second place
106 pounds — Bradley Waits, second place
Taylor, Slyter strike gold in Clearwater Valley
Ten members of Clarkston’s Hells Canyon Wrestling Club medaled at the Clearwater Valley tournament on Saturday, with Tyler Taylor (51.4 pounds) and Joely Slyter (72.4 pounds) claiming gold in their respective divisions.
All Hells Canyon medalists from the event are listed below.
37.4 pounds — Camden Sullivan, third place
46.2 pounds — McCoy Slyter, third place
47.8 pounds — Dylan Taylor, third place
51.4 pounds — Tyler Taylor, first place
55.2 pounds — Valor Harding, third place
56.4 pounds — Cahira Harding, second place
72.4 pounds — Joely Slyter, first place
93.6 pounds — Caison Teasley, third place
154 pounds — David Rhodes, second place