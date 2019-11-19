Community Sports Report

Brayton Frei of Clarkston competes for Team Execution

MIXED MARTIAL ARTSTeam Execution conquers cage

Members of the Lewiston-based Team Execution won three of five matches they competed in at the Conquest of the Cage event on Friday at the Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights, Wash.

Heavyweights Tre Mooneyham and Jared Fisher both prevailed by first-round knockout for Team Execution, as did 135-pound teammate Brayton Frei.

Team Execution results by division are listed below.

135 pounds — Brayton Frei, Team Execution, def. Omar Shaheen, KO 1; Jeremy Harris def. Demitri Morales, Team Execution, TKO 1

170 pounds — Jorge Juarez def. Jesse Gengler, Team Execution, Submission 1

Heavyweight — Tre Mooneyham, Team Execution, def. Jake Morby, KO 1; Jared Fisher, Team Execution, def. Derek Thompson, TKO 1

TRACK AND FIELDLynn lands medal at Jr. Olympics

Representing the Comets Track Club, Anna Lynn of Moscow placed third out of 23 runners in the girls’ 11-12 age group at the Inland Northwest Association Junior Olympics Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Coeur d’Alene’s Lake City High School.

Her 3000 meter time was 12:20.87.

WRESTLINGBugner, Lindell lead Lewiston

Wrestling for Lewiston’s youth wrestling club, Kole Bugner (40 pounds) and Drayton Lindell (44 pounds) won gold medals at the Clearwater Valley tournament in Kooskia on Saturday.

Lindell and Bugner have each won three gold medals and one silver through four tournaments their club has entered so far this season.

All Hells Canyon medalists by tournament and division are listed below.

At Potlatch, Oct. 26

35 pounds — Owen Lindell, first place

38 pounds — Brock Hvass, third place

40 pounds — Kole Bugner, first place; Chadwick Walton, second place

44 pounds — Drayton Lindell, first place

45 pounds — Knock Bradshaw, third place

54 pounds — Knoxx Rains, second place

67 pounds — Gunnar Robinett, first place

88 pounds — Britt Blevins, third place

95 pounds — Brody Lynch, first place

120 pounds — Cole Lockart, third place

At Moscow, Nov. 2

35 pounds — Owen Lindell, first place; Camden Watts, third place

38 pounds — Brock Hvass, first place

40 pounds — Chadwick Walton, first place; Kole Bugner, second place

45 pounds — Drayton Lindell, first place; Knox Bradshaw, second place

48 pounds — Michael Waits, third place

54 pounds — Knoxx Rains, third place

65 pounds — Kooper Bugner, second place

67 pounds — Gunnar Robinett, first place

85 pounds — Coen Roberts, first place

86 pounds — Gavin JeanBlanc, third place

93 pounds — Phoenix Rains, third place

95 pounds — Brody Lynch, first place; Jimmy Woody, third place

96 pounds — Radley Savage, second place

At Orofino, Nov. 9

35 pounds — Owen Lindell, third place

40 pounds — Kole Bugner, first place; Chadwick Walton, second place; Brock Hvass, third place

45 pounds — Knox Bradshaw, first place; Drayton Lindell, second place

54 pounds — Landon Minden, second place; Knoxx Rains, third place

57 pounds — Silas Samuels, second place

66 pounds — Kooper Bugner, second place

72 pounds — Gunnar Robinett, third place

86 pounds — Coen Roberts, first place; Gavin JeanBlanc, second place

88 pounds — Brit Blevins, second place; Phoenix Rains, third place

96 pounds — Radley Savage, second place

98 pounds — Tommy Samuels, first place

102 pounds — Bradley Waits, third place

At Clearwater Valley, Nov. 16

35 pounds — Owen Lindell, second place

40 pounds — Kole Bugner, first place; Chadwick Walton, third place

44 pounds — Drayton Lindell, first place

47 pounds — Knock Bradshaw, second place

54 pounds — Knoxx Rains, second place

56 pounds — Silas Samuels, third place

64 pounds — Alexis Waits, third place

66 pounds — Kooper Bugner, third place

88 pounds — Gavin JeanBlanc, second place

93 pounds — Phoenix Rains, second place

99 pounds — Thomas Samuels, second place

106 pounds — Bradley Waits, second place

Taylor, Slyter strike gold in Clearwater Valley

Ten members of Clarkston’s Hells Canyon Wrestling Club medaled at the Clearwater Valley tournament on Saturday, with Tyler Taylor (51.4 pounds) and Joely Slyter (72.4 pounds) claiming gold in their respective divisions.

All Hells Canyon medalists from the event are listed below.

37.4 pounds — Camden Sullivan, third place

46.2 pounds — McCoy Slyter, third place

47.8 pounds — Dylan Taylor, third place

51.4 pounds — Tyler Taylor, first place

55.2 pounds — Valor Harding, third place

56.4 pounds — Cahira Harding, second place

72.4 pounds — Joely Slyter, first place

93.6 pounds — Caison Teasley, third place

154 pounds — David Rhodes, second place

