MARTIAL ARTSValley school produces regional Grand Champions
Nathan Gall of Warabay Karate School was named Junior Grand Champion in kata while schoolmate Christian Scharnhorst took Adult Grand Champion honors in kumite at the Inland Empire AAU Regional Karate Championship March 6-7 at the Lewiston High School gymnasium.
Other event winners for Warabay included Danika Olsen-Bennett (8-9-year-old novice kata), Avah Scharnhorst (10-11-year-old novice kumite), Rachel Gall (10-11-year-old intermediate kata and kumite), Haley Braae (12-13-year-old intermediate/advanced kumite) and JC Morgenstern (12-and-under intermediate weapons).