This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth an recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
CYCLINGI Made the Grade marks four decades
In the 40th annual I Made the Grade bicycle ride and first since a two-year hiatus in response to the coronavirus, Ryan Kettleson of Spokane led 25 finishers with an 18-mile time of 1 hour, 4 minutes and 20 seconds June 11.
Moscow’s Matt Morra came in 18 seconds later, and top female finisher Allison Chauvin, also of Spokane, was next at 1:06:29 on the course starting at Chief Timothy Park and ascending the Lewiston grade.
1. Ryan Kettleson 1:04:20; 2. Matt Morra 1:04:38; 3. Allison Chauvin 1:06:29; 4. William McPherson 1:07:30; 5. Jared Hopkins 1:09:13; 6. Carey Nicholas 1:14:23; 7. Marilyn Stein 1:14:30; 8. Mike Klaus 1:15:31; 9. Allie Wooderchak 1:17:22; 10. Scot Boyd 1:19:14.
TRAPSHOOTINGAdams takes top spot in Father’s Day Shoot
Jim Adams was the high overall champion of the Nez Perce Gun Club’s annual Father’s Day Shoot that took place this past weekend.
Adams took the event with a score of 566x600 in the two-day event at the Nezperce facility. Other winners in the main events were Wayne McCulley in Saturday’s Event 1 200 singles, Bruce Perry in the Event 2 preliminary handicap, Dan Thompson in Class AA 100 singles and Event 5 50 pair doubles Sunday, and Levi Bradley in Event 4 Father’s Day handicap.
62nd annual Father’s Day Shoot
Nez Perce Gun Club
Saturday
Event 1 200 singles
Champion — Wayne McCulley 196.
Class AA — Dan Thompson 194.
Class A — Brian Johnson 192.
Class B — Spud Storey 195.
Class C — Darin McKenzie 178.
Class D — Colton Thompson 184.
Lady — Holly Ledgerwood 184.
Junior — Morgan Wemhoff 145.
Subjunior — Bruce Bradley 189.
Veteran — Jim Adams 193.
Senior veteran — Darel Holcomb 196.
Event 2 preliminary handicap
Champion — Bruce Petty 95 (21, 22).
Runner-up — Colton Thompson 95 (21, 21).
Sunday
100 singles
Class AA — Dan Thompson 97.
Class A — Guy Johnson 99.
Class B — Bruce Petty 99.
Class C — Jeff Wicks 91.
Class D — Wyatt Stevens 93.
Lady — Brandy Fiorenza 77.
Junior — Spencer Fiorenza 76.
Subjunior — Bruce Bradley 99.
Veteran — Jim Adams 99.
Senior veteran — Mike Long 99.
Event 4 Father’s Day handicap
Champion — Levi Bradley 96.
Runner-up — Spud Storey 94.
Event 5 50 pair doubles
Class A — Dan Thompson 91.
Class B — Aaron Ruckman 92.
Class C — Levi Bradley 88.
High overall
Jim Adams 566x600.
MARTIAL ARTSArea clubs shine at home
Representatives of Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School and the Lewiston chapter of World of Martial Arts combined to win and place in numerous events and Warabay’s Rachel Gall was named Grand Champion in 13-to-17-year-old kata at the Friendship Open tournament held in Lewiston on June 11.
Elijah Smith — 6-to-7-year-old beginner/novice kata, third; kumite, first.
Wrangell Lemke — 10-and-under beginner weapons, third; 8-to-9-year-old beginner/novice kata, second.
Rowan Squires — 10-and-under beginner weapons, first; 8-to-9-year-old beginner/novice kata, first; girls beginner kumite, third.
Averie Hendren — 10-and-under beginner weapons, second; 10-to-11-year-old girls beginner kata, first; mixed beginner kumite, first.
Preston Kite — 10-to-11-year-old beginner/novice kata, third.
Jayden Henderson — 10-to-15-year-old intermediate kata, second; 10-11-year-old girls intermediate kumite, second.
Makaela Everheart — 10-to-15-year-old intermediate kata, third; 12-to-15-year-old girls intermediate kumite, first.
JC Morgenstern — 14-to-15-year-old boys black belt kata, second.
Gavin McDaniel — 14-to-15-year-old boys beginner kata, first; 14-to-17-year-old boys beginner kumite, third.
Teslin Lemke — 11-to-17-year-old beginner weapons, first; 10-to-11-year-old girls beginner/novice kata, second; kumite, third.
Peter Remacle — 11-to-17-year-old beginner weapons, second; 14-to-15-year-old boys beginner kata, second; kumite, second.
Brady Stricker — 11-to-17-year-old novice weapons, third; 12-to-13-year-old boys novice kata, second; kumite, second.
Sean Peregoy — 11-to-17-year-old novice weapons, second; 12-to-13-year-ol boys novice kata, third; kumite, third.
Teagan Wilke — 16-and-older novice/intermediate kata, first; 16-to-17-year-old boys novice kumite, second.
Anton Arthur — 17-and-under black belt weapons, third place; 14-15-year-old boys kata, first; kumite, first.
Rachel Gall — 17-and-under black belt weapons, first; 12-to-13-year-old girls kata, first; kumite, first; 13-to-17-year-old Grand Champion, kata.
Jade Wilke — 17-and-under black belt weapons, second; 12-to-13-year-old girls kata, second; kumite, second.
Team Kata — Jade Wilke, Team 1 (Rachel Gall, JC Morgenstern), first; Team 2 (Jayden Henderson, Teagan Wilke, Makaela Everheart), second.
Rotational Team Kumite — Team 1 (Anton Arthur, Jade Wilke, Rachel Gall), first; Team 2 (Iain Witteveen, Makaela Everheart, Teagan Wilke), second.
Alex Pfaff — 18-and-over men’s black belt kata, second.
Jonathan Morrow — 18-and-over men’s black belt kumite, first.
Lisa Stauffer — 35-and-over beginner kata, second.
SOFTBALLMaulers start season on a tear
The Moscow Maulers 16U softball team opened its summer season with a 5-0 championship run at the SGFSA Summer Classic in Spokane earlier this month.
They edged out the NCW Sun Devils 4-3 in the final behind winning pitcher Kelly Stodick and with a 3-for-3 performance from Kamryn Curry.