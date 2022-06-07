This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
CYCLINGBikers brave rain in Just for the Hill of It event
William McPherson of Sandpoint clocked 13 miles in 59 minutes, 16 seconds to lead a field of 30 bikers at the Just for the Hill of It race Saturday in White Bird, Idaho, while Grangeville High School alum Emily Kaschmitter headed up the women’s field by more than 12 minutes with a time of 1:21:20.
Second-place finisher Jared Hopkins also squeaked in under the hour mark at 59:59.
The event served as a fundraiser for Grangeville’s Syringa Hospice.
MEN
1. William McPherson 59:16; 2. Jared Hopkins 59:59; 3. Joe Thornton 1:02:18; 4. Kaleb Bass 1:07:08; 5. Kyle Kaschmitter 1:08:05; 6. Eric Bowen 1:09:19; 7. John Coy 1:15:12; 8. Dave Wimer 1:18:54; 9. Mason McCrosky 1:20:45; 10. Andrew Baldwin 1:25:24; 11. Marvin Dixon 1:32:28; 12. Adam Mathewson 1:34:04; 13. Bill Hopkins 1:35:41; 14. Travis Goehring 1:44:07; 15. John Widenoja 1:45:18; 16. Jim Paradiso 1:47:03; 17. Dan Goehring 1:48:16; 18. Sonny Robinson Jr. 1:49:09; 19. Joe Cladouhos 2:02:06; 20. Israel Gamacle 2:02:19; 21. Matthew Robison 2:19:14; 22. Kevin Robison 2:32:08.
WOMEN
1. Emily Kaschmitter 1:21:20; 2. Emily Schacher 1:33:34; 3. Tonya Denison 1:36:24; 4. Marilyn Stine 1:36:26; 5. Carmen Eckerson 2:04:17; 6. Rebekah Bell 2:29:45.