HOCKEYLightning gos out with a bang
The Lewis-Clark Lightning 12-and-under hockey team wrapped up its season with an unbeaten showing and first-place finish in the Snake River Shootout last month at the L-C Ice Rink.
L-C defeated Moses Lake, Tri-Cities and the Spokane Jr. Chiefs in round robin pool play, then overcame South Lake Tahoe of California in the semifinals. The Lightning topped the Palouse Bears 3-1 in the final to cap off a 5-0 title run.
They amassed an overall season record of 23-2 with two tournament championships.
GYMNASTICSMoscow club makes waves
More than a dozen representatives of Palouse Empire Gymnastics of Moscow competed in the Virtual Pink Invitational meet last month, combining for first-place finishes in nine events and third-place showings in two team divisions.
PEG’s Eva Bishop took first-place All-Around honors among individuals for the eight-year-old Silver division, while compatriots Amara Williams and Chloe Eriksson Scanlan took second All-Around in their respective divisions. Bishop, Williams, Scanlan, Nina Goodell, Whitney Gravel, Harper Mellor and Ava Barrett each gave the club at least one first-place individual event finish.
The virtual meet was based out of Pennsylvania and doubled as a fundraiser for the By Her Side organization, which is dedicated to helping women fight breast and ovarian cancer. More than 60 gymnastics clubs and 2,000 gymnasts participated, with Palouse Empire Gymnastics being the only West Coast program among them.
Palouse Empire team and individual placers are listed below.
Team results
Silver Team — Third place
Level 7 Team — Third place
Individual placers
Silver 8-year-old division
Vault — 3. Eva Bishop, 9.15
Beam — 1. Nina Goodell, 9.6; 3. Bishop, 9.35
Floor — 1 (tie). Bishop, 9.25; Goodell, 9.25
All-Around — 1. Bishop, 36.55
Silver 9-year-old division
Vault — 1. Whitney Gravel, 9.375; 2. Harper Mellor, 9.275
Bars — 1. Gravel, 9.1; 3. Mellor, 9.025
Beam — 1. Mellor, 9.55; 3. Ella Mottern, 9.5
Floor — 1. Mellor, 9.45; 2. Gravel, 9.35
Gold 11-year-old division
Beam — 3. Gemma Sorenson, 8.7
Gold 13-year-old division
Beam — 3. Ashley Stenlund, 9.05
Level 7
12-and-under division
Bars — 3. Nevaeh Carlson, 9.3
13-year-old division
Vault — 3. Grace Morris, 9.275
14-and-over division
Vault — 3. Moriah White, 9.2
Bars — 2. Amara Williams, 9.15; 3. Ava Berrett, 8.875
Beam — 1. Berrett, 9.225; 2. Williams, 9.05
Floor — 3. Williams, 9.4
All-Around — 2. Williams, 36.725; 3. Berrett, 36.575
Level 8
17-and-over division
Vault — 1. Chloe Eriksson Scanlan, 9.15
Bars — 2. Eriksson Scanlan, 9.025
All-Around — 2. Eriksson Scanlan, 35.175
BASKETBALLLandmark challenges larger foes
Kamiah Elementary first-grader Ledger Landmark saw playing time against fourth- and fifth- grade opponents from the Lewiston Fusion team on Saturday.
Landmark, who normally serves as a manager for his older brother Liam’s team, was “thrown in” to build in experience in Saturday’s game, his mother Jackie Landmark said.
“Even though he gave up a couple inches to his opponents, he showed no fear,” his father Zack Landmark said.