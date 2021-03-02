HOCKEYLightning gos out with a bang

The Lewis-Clark Lightning 12-and-under hockey team wrapped up its season with an unbeaten showing and first-place finish in the Snake River Shootout last month at the L-C Ice Rink.

L-C defeated Moses Lake, Tri-Cities and the Spokane Jr. Chiefs in round robin pool play, then overcame South Lake Tahoe of California in the semifinals. The Lightning topped the Palouse Bears 3-1 in the final to cap off a 5-0 title run.

They amassed an overall season record of 23-2 with two tournament championships.

GYMNASTICSMoscow club makes waves

More than a dozen representatives of Palouse Empire Gymnastics of Moscow competed in the Virtual Pink Invitational meet last month, combining for first-place finishes in nine events and third-place showings in two team divisions.

PEG’s Eva Bishop took first-place All-Around honors among individuals for the eight-year-old Silver division, while compatriots Amara Williams and Chloe Eriksson Scanlan took second All-Around in their respective divisions. Bishop, Williams, Scanlan, Nina Goodell, Whitney Gravel, Harper Mellor and Ava Barrett each gave the club at least one first-place individual event finish.

The virtual meet was based out of Pennsylvania and doubled as a fundraiser for the By Her Side organization, which is dedicated to helping women fight breast and ovarian cancer. More than 60 gymnastics clubs and 2,000 gymnasts participated, with Palouse Empire Gymnastics being the only West Coast program among them.

Palouse Empire team and individual placers are listed below.

Team results

Silver Team — Third place

Level 7 Team — Third place

Individual placers

Silver 8-year-old division

Vault — 3. Eva Bishop, 9.15

Beam — 1. Nina Goodell, 9.6; 3. Bishop, 9.35

Floor — 1 (tie). Bishop, 9.25; Goodell, 9.25

All-Around — 1. Bishop, 36.55

Silver 9-year-old division

Vault — 1. Whitney Gravel, 9.375; 2. Harper Mellor, 9.275

Bars — 1. Gravel, 9.1; 3. Mellor, 9.025

Beam — 1. Mellor, 9.55; 3. Ella Mottern, 9.5

Floor — 1. Mellor, 9.45; 2. Gravel, 9.35

Gold 11-year-old division

Beam — 3. Gemma Sorenson, 8.7

Gold 13-year-old division

Beam — 3. Ashley Stenlund, 9.05

Level 7

12-and-under division

Bars — 3. Nevaeh Carlson, 9.3

13-year-old division

Vault — 3. Grace Morris, 9.275

14-and-over division

Vault — 3. Moriah White, 9.2

Bars — 2. Amara Williams, 9.15; 3. Ava Berrett, 8.875

Beam — 1. Berrett, 9.225; 2. Williams, 9.05

Floor — 3. Williams, 9.4

All-Around — 2. Williams, 36.725; 3. Berrett, 36.575

Level 8

17-and-over division

Vault — 1. Chloe Eriksson Scanlan, 9.15

Bars — 2. Eriksson Scanlan, 9.025

All-Around — 2. Eriksson Scanlan, 35.175

BASKETBALLLandmark challenges larger foes

Kamiah Elementary first-grader Ledger Landmark saw playing time against fourth- and fifth- grade opponents from the Lewiston Fusion team on Saturday.

Landmark, who normally serves as a manager for his older brother Liam’s team, was “thrown in” to build in experience in Saturday’s game, his mother Jackie Landmark said.

“Even though he gave up a couple inches to his opponents, he showed no fear,” his father Zack Landmark said.

