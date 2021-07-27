Community Sports Report

Kieran Hampson

DISC GOLFHampson aces pro tourney

Kieran Hampson of Pullman took first place in the Under-18 division at a Professional Disc Golf Association tournament held Saturday at The Oaks Disc Golf Course in Mokeno, Ill.

The 16-year-old threw a 230-foot ace (hole-in-one) on Hole 18 of the first round, which tied him for first and earned him $100. It was the only ace of the tournament.

Hampson finished the 36-hole event at 19-under par with one eagle, 17 birdies and 18 pars.

WRESTLINGThree at Nationals

Tristan Bremer of Lewiston Wrestling Club placed 7th with an 8-2 record in the 126-pound division for Greco-Roman wrestling at the USAW Nationals last weekend in Fargo, N.D.

Clubmate Joely Slyter placed 8th in 94-pound women’s freestyle competition, while Hoyt Hvass went 2-2 in Greco-Roman at 113. Bremer and Slyter have each earned All-American honors this year.

