Community Sports Report

DISC GOLFHampson aces pro tourney
Kieran Hampson of Pullman took first place in the Under-18 division at a Professional Disc Golf Association tournament held Saturday at The Oaks Disc Golf Course in Mokeno, Ill.
The 16-year-old threw a 230-foot ace (hole-in-one) on Hole 18 of the first round, which tied him for first and earned him $100. It was the only ace of the tournament.
Hampson finished the 36-hole event at 19-under par with one eagle, 17 birdies and 18 pars.
WRESTLINGThree at Nationals
Tristan Bremer of Lewiston Wrestling Club placed 7th with an 8-2 record in the 126-pound division for Greco-Roman wrestling at the USAW Nationals last weekend in Fargo, N.D.
Clubmate Joely Slyter placed 8th in 94-pound women’s freestyle competition, while Hoyt Hvass went 2-2 in Greco-Roman at 113. Bremer and Slyter have each earned All-American honors this year.