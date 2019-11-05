WRESTLINGHvass wins in Czech Republic
Hoyt Benjamin Hvass of Clarkston won a bronze medal at the Prague Open in the Czech Republic last month while wrestling for the USA World Tour Team.
Hells Canyon brings heat in area tourneys
Youth members of the Clarkston-based Hells Canyon Wrestling Club brought home a combined total of 23 medals from tournaments in Potlatch and Moscow the past two weekends.
Hells Canyon’s Tyler Taylor and Joely Slyter won gold medals at both events.
All Hells Canyon medalists are listed below.
At Potlatch
41 pounds — Gordy Alford, second
45.6 pounds — McCoy Slyter, third
47 pounds — Dylan Taylor, second
50.8 pounds — Tyler Taylor, first
54.4 pounds — Cruz Alba, first; Valor Harding, second
57.2 pounds — Lincoln Wilkins, third
59.2 pounds — Steven Mann, second
72.8 pounds — Joely Slyter, first
94 pounds — Caison Teasley, third
111.4 pounds — Geo Alba, first
119.6 pounds — Dawson Bailey, first
158.8 pounds — David Rhodes, first
At Moscow
45.8 pounds — Mccoy Slyter, first
48.0 pounds — Dylan Taylor, first
52.2 pounds — Tyler Taylor, first
55 pounds — Valor Harding, second
57.2 pounds — Lincoln Wilkins, second
57.4 pounds — Cahira Harding, first
58.4 pounds — Jaxson Waits, first; David Rhodes, second
61 pounds — Broaden Satter, third
73.4 pounds — Joely Slyter, first
Stevens, Tavernier prevail for Reptiles
Eleven members of Asotin’s Snake River Reptiles youth wrestling club medaled in the Moscow Tournament on Saturday, with Deegan Tavernier and Grant Stevens winning gold medal honors.
Snake River medalists by division are listed below.
38.7 pounds — Sweed Hurd third
47.3 pounds — Austin Moody second
54.2 pounds — Colt Jared second
57.4 pounds — Casey Kimball second
63.8 pounds — Slaiton Bowman third
82.8 pounds — Deegan Tavernier first
70 pounds — Preston Scoles third
98 pounds — Kaleb Peterson third
129.6 pounds — Grant Stevens first
111.8 pounds — James Grossman third
121 pounds — Ryder Jared third
MARTIAL ARTSStocks siblings storm Seattle
Sydni Stocks won three gold medals and Outstanding Junior Female Athlete recognition in Seattle’s 24th annual Pacific Northwest Karate-Do Classic tournament last weekend, while younger siblings Rhyli and Cord Stocks each medaled in their own divisions as well.
The Stocks siblings combined for eight medals in all.
Scharnhorst, Warabay show form in Seattle
Black belt Christian Scharnhorst of the Lewiston/Clarkston based Warabay Karate School won the 18-34-year-old men’s black belt kumite title at the Pacific Northwest Karate-do Classic in Seattle.
Fellow Warabay students Anton Arthur, Rachel Gall and Avah Scharnhorst also won events in their respective divisions. All Warabay placers are listed below.
Jade Wilke — Girls’ 10-11 intermediate Kata, second; Kumite, third
Anton Arthur— Boys’ 10-11 intermediate Kata, second; Kumite, first
Lottie Inglet — Girls’ 16-17 advance Kata, third; Kumite, second
Haley Braae — Girls’ 12-13 advanced Kata, third; M/F Weapons, third
Rachel Gall — Girls’ 10-11 intermediate Kata, first; Kumite, first
JC Morgenstern — Boys’ 10-11 intermediate Kata, first; Kumite, second
Nathan Gall — Boys’ 14-15 advanced Kata, third; Kumite, third
Makaela Everheart — Girls’ 10-11 beginner Kata, third; Kumite, third
Christian Scharnhorst — Men’s 18-34 advanced Kumite, first
Avah Scharnhorst — Girls’ 10-11 novice Kata, third; Kumite, first