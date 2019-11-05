WRESTLINGHvass wins in Czech Republic

Hoyt Benjamin Hvass of Clarkston won a bronze medal at the Prague Open in the Czech Republic last month while wrestling for the USA World Tour Team.

Hells Canyon brings heat in area tourneys

Youth members of the Clarkston-based Hells Canyon Wrestling Club brought home a combined total of 23 medals from tournaments in Potlatch and Moscow the past two weekends.

Hells Canyon’s Tyler Taylor and Joely Slyter won gold medals at both events.

All Hells Canyon medalists are listed below.

At Potlatch

41 pounds — Gordy Alford, second

45.6 pounds — McCoy Slyter, third

47 pounds — Dylan Taylor, second

50.8 pounds — Tyler Taylor, first

54.4 pounds — Cruz Alba, first; Valor Harding, second

57.2 pounds — Lincoln Wilkins, third

59.2 pounds — Steven Mann, second

72.8 pounds — Joely Slyter, first

94 pounds — Caison Teasley, third

111.4 pounds — Geo Alba, first

119.6 pounds — Dawson Bailey, first

158.8 pounds — David Rhodes, first

At Moscow

45.8 pounds — Mccoy Slyter, first

48.0 pounds — Dylan Taylor, first

52.2 pounds — Tyler Taylor, first

55 pounds — Valor Harding, second

57.2 pounds — Lincoln Wilkins, second

57.4 pounds — Cahira Harding, first

58.4 pounds — Jaxson Waits, first; David Rhodes, second

61 pounds — Broaden Satter, third

73.4 pounds — Joely Slyter, first

Stevens, Tavernier prevail for Reptiles

Eleven members of Asotin’s Snake River Reptiles youth wrestling club medaled in the Moscow Tournament on Saturday, with Deegan Tavernier and Grant Stevens winning gold medal honors.

Snake River medalists by division are listed below.

38.7 pounds — Sweed Hurd third

47.3 pounds — Austin Moody second

54.2 pounds — Colt Jared second

57.4 pounds — Casey Kimball second

63.8 pounds — Slaiton Bowman third

82.8 pounds — Deegan Tavernier first

70 pounds — Preston Scoles third

98 pounds — Kaleb Peterson third

129.6 pounds — Grant Stevens first

111.8 pounds — James Grossman third

121 pounds — Ryder Jared third

MARTIAL ARTSStocks siblings storm Seattle

Sydni Stocks won three gold medals and Outstanding Junior Female Athlete recognition in Seattle’s 24th annual Pacific Northwest Karate-Do Classic tournament last weekend, while younger siblings Rhyli and Cord Stocks each medaled in their own divisions as well.

The Stocks siblings combined for eight medals in all.

Scharnhorst, Warabay show form in Seattle

Black belt Christian Scharnhorst of the Lewiston/Clarkston based Warabay Karate School won the 18-34-year-old men’s black belt kumite title at the Pacific Northwest Karate-do Classic in Seattle.

Fellow Warabay students Anton Arthur, Rachel Gall and Avah Scharnhorst also won events in their respective divisions. All Warabay placers are listed below.

Jade Wilke — Girls’ 10-11 intermediate Kata, second; Kumite, third

Anton Arthur— Boys’ 10-11 intermediate Kata, second; Kumite, first

Lottie Inglet — Girls’ 16-17 advance Kata, third; Kumite, second

Haley Braae — Girls’ 12-13 advanced Kata, third; M/F Weapons, third

Rachel Gall — Girls’ 10-11 intermediate Kata, first; Kumite, first

JC Morgenstern — Boys’ 10-11 intermediate Kata, first; Kumite, second

Nathan Gall — Boys’ 14-15 advanced Kata, third; Kumite, third

Makaela Everheart — Girls’ 10-11 beginner Kata, third; Kumite, third

Christian Scharnhorst — Men’s 18-34 advanced Kumite, first

Avah Scharnhorst — Girls’ 10-11 novice Kata, third; Kumite, first

