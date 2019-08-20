This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears each Tuesday. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com.
BASEBALLTItle run for Asotin
The Asotin All-Star 10U team made a 5-0 run to the championship at the Trevor Haag Memorial Tournament held July 19-21 in Orofino.
Facing the College Hill Cougars in the title contest, Asotin rallied from an early deficit to prevail 13-4 behind a complete game from pitcher Vinny Vecchio.
The annual Trevor Haag Memorial Tournament honors a local baseball enthusiast who passed away at the age of 12.
TENNISFazzari’s finest junior
Dylan Gomez of Lewiston walked away with titles in both boys’ advanced singles and doubles at the Fazzari’s junior tournament held at the LCSC Tennis Center last weekend.
Another Lewiston resident, Rylei Carper, prevailed in girls’ advanced singles with a 6-0, 6-2 domination of Gwyn Heim in the final.
Championship results
Boys’ advanced singles — Dylan Gomez def. Austin Gomez 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.
Girls’ advanced singles — Rylei Carper, def. Gwyn Heim 6-0, 6-2.
Boys’ advanced doubles — Dylan Gomez/Elden Buchan def. Austin Gomez/Luke Noakes 6-3, 6-4.
Boys’ intermediate singles — Daniel Brereton def. Christian Bren 6-3, 6-1.
Boys’ rookie singles — Dylan Smith def. Emmett Noakes 5-6, 6-5, 13-11.