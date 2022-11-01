This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTS
Hardware abounds for Valley Karate
Representatives of Lewiston’s Valley Karate School combined to win 37 medals at the National American Championships in Groton, Conn.
Sensei Steven Smith won a title in adult kata, while eight of his pupils also made at least one top-three event finish. Their medal results are listed below.
Blake Dobyns — 12-to-14-year-old advanced continuous sparring/grappling, third; kata, third; team kata, first.
Gunner Seekins — 12-to-14-year-old beginner sparring, first; grappling, first; kata, third; point sparring, second; team kata/sparring, second.
Devin Munnigh — 12-to-14-year-old advanced continuous sparring/grappling, first; point sparring, first; team kata/sparring, first; kata, second.
Flick Vineyard — 12-to-14-year-old advanced continuous sparring, second; kata, first; sparring, third; team kata/sparring, first.
Hattie Brown-Hayes — 9-to-11-year-old advanced continuous sparring/grappling, first; kata, first; team kata/sparring, first; point sparring, second; blocker sparring, third.
Corbin Clark — 12-to-14-year-old beginner sparring, first; kata, second; grappling, second; team kata/sparring, second; family kata, second.
Chase Seekins — 9-to-11 beginner continuous sparring/grappling, third; grappling, second; kata, second; point sparring, third; team kata/sparring, first.
Ariyana Clark — 9-to-11 beginner kata, first; team sparring/kata, first; continuous sparring/grappling, second; blocker sparring, second; grappling, third; family kata, second.
Steven Smith — adult kata, first; contact sparring, second.
