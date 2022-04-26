This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
BODYBUILDING
Lewiston’s Nine comes in first at Inland Empire event
Austin Nine, a Lewiston High junior who competes with Top Gun fitness team, took first prize at the Inland Empire Classic bodybuilding competition last weekend in Spokane.
Competing for his first time ever in the sport of bodybuilding, Nine topped the junior and true novice Men’s Physique divisions. He took second at the junior level and fourth in the true novice field for Men’s Classic Physique.