TENNISPalouse men advance
The Palouse Tennis Club’s 55-and-over men’s team qualified for the United States Tennis Association Pacific Northwest Sectional Tournament for a third consecutive time after competing in the Eastern Washington district tournament in Kennewick and Richland, Wash., this past weekend.
The Palouse club defeated teams from Yakima, Spokane and Richland to qualify. The winner of the Pacific Northwest Sectional tournament, scheduled for June 24-26, will earn a berth to next year’s national tournament. Members of the team are Alan Johnson, Tony Anegon, Dan Vollmer, John Lauck, Steve Buckingham, Revell Coy, Edward Smith and Freddie Nicholson.
RUNNINGBunce best at L-C half-marathon
Clarkston’s Wayne Bunce led a field of 62 runners by more than four minutes with a half-marathon time of 1:19:11 and Jennifer Nichols, of Pasco, Wash., was first among women with a mark of 1:41:12 at the Seaport Striders’ 23rd annual Lewis-Clark Half-Marathon and 5K that took place Oct. 16 at Granite Lake Park.
The 51-year-old Bunce set a pace of 6 minutes, 2 seconds per mile on the 13.1-mile course.
Tanner Baerlocher, 13, of Uniontown, finished first in the men’s 5K with a time of 19:54, and 17-year-old Lola Baerlocher led the women’s side in 21:28.