Community Sports Report

POWERLIFTINGKessinger qualifies for Nationals
Thor Kessinger of Orofino qualified for the National High School Powerlifting Championships while competing in a USA Powerlifting-sanctioned meet in Casper, Wyo., on the weekend of Jan. 16-17.
Participating in just his second meet, Kessinger totaled 1,179 pounds through three lifts, and set personal records in all of them, with a 501.5-pound deadlift, 418.5 squat and 259 competition-style bench press.
The national championship will be in Aurora, Colo. over Memorial Day weekend. Kessinger also plans to compete in the Idaho powerlifting championships in Meridian this spring.
HOCKEYBears go 3-for-4 down south
The Palouse Youth Hockey Association high school team based out of Moscow went 3-1 overall in a pair of doubleheaders against Mountain View and Timberline of Boise at McCall last weekend.
The Bears defeated Mountain View 6-2 and 6-0, buoyed by the return of senior goalie Kaden Kiblen from injury in the first game and a shutout goaltending performance from Nick Robison in the second. Mack Hagenbaugh and Chad Redinger totaled four goals apiece across the two games for Palouse, while Kai Werner had three and Amanda Pouchnik scored one. Hagenbaugh, Ian Gregory, Micah Clark, Colin Wessels, Jackson Prestwich and Colden Johnson also provided assists.
The Bears dropped their first game against Timberline 3-1, with their only goal coming from Clark.
In their final contest, they looked to be heading for a repeat of that outcome after falling into an early 2-0 deficit, but fought back to prevail 4-2 and tie the series with Timberline. Johnson scored the first two Palouse goals with assists from Prestwich and Wessels. Ryan Delusa and Werner put the Bears over the top with goals off assists from Hagenbaugh, Prestwich and Pouchnik.