This is the Tribune's Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays or Wednesday.
MARTIAL ARTSNational success for Clarkston club
Jade Wilke of Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School won a girls black belt kumite title and several of her fellow Warabay pupils also medaled at the AAU National Championships that took place June 28-July 3 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Anton Arthur — 14-year-old boys black belt short weapons, third place; kumite, third.
Rachel Gall — 13-year-old girls black belt long weapons, third; short weapons, second; kata, third; kumite, second.
JC Morgenstern — 14-year-old boys black belt short weapons, second.
Jade Wilke — 13-year-old girls black belt kumite, first.
Team Kumite, Male — Anton Arthur, Amiyr Gordon, Tyler Carrara, second.
BASEBALLTrojans take title
The Troy Trojans 13-to-15-year-old team completed a perfect 8-0 season last week to win the Latah County Babe Ruth League baseball title.
SOFTBALLMaulers win Shootout
The Moscow Maulers 16-and-under girls softball team topped the River City Hornets of Edmonton, Canada, 11-2 in the title game to win the 4th of July Shootout tournament at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane this past weekend.
The Maulers were 4-1 overall in the event. Maya Kees, who had a highlight performance earlier in the tournament as she threw nine strikeouts in four no-hit innings against the Columbia Basin Xtreme, also pitched six innings in the final. Amanda Pouchnik and Ava Petrino each homered in the title-clinching effort.