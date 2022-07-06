Community Sports Report

The Troy Trojans Babe Ruth team went 8-0 and won the Babe Ruth League in the Moscow Baseball Association. The Trojans beat Potlatch 13-0 in the championship game Thursday.

 Courtesy Diana Moser

MARTIAL ARTSNational success for Clarkston club

Jade Wilke of Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School won a girls black belt kumite title and several of her fellow Warabay pupils also medaled at the AAU National Championships that took place June 28-July 3 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Anton Arthur — 14-year-old boys black belt short weapons, third place; kumite, third.

Rachel Gall — 13-year-old girls black belt long weapons, third; short weapons, second; kata, third; kumite, second.

JC Morgenstern — 14-year-old boys black belt short weapons, second.

Jade Wilke — 13-year-old girls black belt kumite, first.

Jayden Henderson — 12-year-old girls intermediate weapons, second; kumite, second.

Makaela Everheart — 14-year-old girls intermediate kata, third; kumite, third; 13-to-14-year-old girls rotational kumite, third.

Brady Stricker — 12-year-old boys novice weapons, first; kumite, third.

Team Kata — Rachel Gall, Jade Wilke, JC Morgenstern, third.

Team Kumite, Female — Rachel Gall, Jade Wilke, Makaela Everheart, Katherine Reynolds, second.

Team Kumite, Male — Anton Arthur, Amiyr Gordon, Tyler Carrara, second.

BASEBALLTrojans take title

The Troy Trojans 13-to-15-year-old team completed a perfect 8-0 season last week to win the Latah County Babe Ruth League baseball title.

SOFTBALLMaulers win Shootout

The Moscow Maulers 16-and-under girls softball team topped the River City Hornets of Edmonton, Canada, 11-2 in the title game to win the 4th of July Shootout tournament at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane this past weekend.

The Maulers were 4-1 overall in the event. Maya Kees, who had a highlight performance earlier in the tournament as she threw nine strikeouts in four no-hit innings against the Columbia Basin Xtreme, also pitched six innings in the final. Amanda Pouchnik and Ava Petrino each homered in the title-clinching effort.

