DISC GOLFKierans reign at Coeur d’Alene
Kieran Hampson of Pullman and Kieran Long of Moscow won their divisions in a tournament Aug. 21-22 at Cherry Hill Disc Golf course in Coeur d’Alene.
The 16-year-old Hampson topped the Intermediate Men’s Amateur division with a 14-under-par showing, prevailing by five strokes in a field of 25 competitors.
Long, 15, won the Under-18 division, while Caleb Snider of Pullman and Kelton Long of Moscow followed him in second and third place.
SENIOR GAMESLewistonians decorated
Bruce Brotnov and Will Godfrey of Lewiston each medaled in multiple events at the Idaho State Senior Games earlier this month in Boise, earning berths to the national event in May in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Brotnov won the javelin, discus and shot put in men’s 75-79, while he took silver in the football toss and bronze in the softball throw. Godfrey was number one in 80-84 in the discus, shot put and standing long jump.
HORSESHOE PITCHSilver for Wickham at State
Fresh off a title a week earlier at the Inland Empire Memorial Tournament in Coeur d’Alene, six-time state horseshoe pitching champion Karen Wickham of Lenore placed second at the Idaho state tournament in Meridian last weekend.
Laurie Dale of Athol defeated Wickham in a playoff, but Wickham finished with a slightly higher cumulative ringer percentage.