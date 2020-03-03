Community Sports Report

GYMNASTICSHolman makes Big Show
Taylor Holman of Clarkston’s 360 Gymnastics club qualified to participate in the “Big Show” round of the Great West Gym Fest recently in Coeur d’Alene, where she took sixth place in vault competition.
Izzy Johnson, Avery Smith, Ella Payne and Marji Remacle all received first all-around recognition in their divisions, and 360’s Xcel Bronze team took first place in team competition at its level.
All placers for 360 Gymnastics are listed below.
Xcel Bronze
First-Place Team
Izzy Johnson — vault, third; bars, first; beam, third; Floor, second; first all-around
Avery Smith — vault, first; bars, second; beam, second; floor, third; first all-around
Braelynn Packwood — vault, first; bars, first; floor, second; second all-around
Mia Smith — vault, first; floor, first; third all-around
Bonnie Ferguson — vault, second; floor, second
Ryan Stewart — bars, third; floor, third
Awa Mbodji — vault, third; floor, third
Xcel Silver
Second-Place Team
Ella Payne — vault, first; bars, first; beam, third; floor, second; first all-around
Kenadee Kime — vault, second; bars, second; Beam, third; second all-around
Marji Remacle — vault, first; floor, second; first all-around
Amara Winterbottom — bars, first; beam, first
Kenna Keefe — bars, third
Xcel Gold
Sixth-Place Team
Natalie Blimka — bars, second; beam, second; second all-around
Anna Eggleston — vault, second; third all-around
Eva Pritchett — vault, first; floor, second
Hailey Bond — bault, second; bars, second
Morgan Thayer — beam, second
Briley Nelson — vault, first
Xcel Platinum
Sixth-Place Team
Abigail Renfro — vault, first; bars, third; Floor, first; second all-around=====
Sophie Alfred — bars, second; floor, third; third all-around
Aliah Winterbottom — beam, third
Xcel Diamond
Adison Daniel — bars, third; floor, third; third all-around
Level 8
Payton Hvass — vault, first; bars, first; beam, third
Taylor Holman — vault, second; Big Show qualifier
Big Show Finals
Taylor Holman — vault, sixth
MARTIAL ARTSArea trio golden at Hiyashi-Ha Cup
Two area clubs combined for three gold medals at the Hiyashi-Ha Cup karate tournament at Edmonds Community College in Lynnwood, Wash., on Saturday.
Sydni Stocks (16-to-17 girls’ black belt sparring) and Cord Stocks (8-to-9 boys’ advanced sparring) each won events representing Lewiston’s Martial Arts America club, while Haley Braae of the Lewiston/Clarkston-based Warabay Karate School prevailed in weapons competition for the 12-to-13 age division.
All medalists for both clubs are listed below.
Martial Arts America
Sydni Stocks — 16-17 girls’ black belt sparring, first; weapons, second; kata, second
Rhyli Stocks — 12-13 girls’ black belt weapons, third; kata, third
Cord Stocks — 8-9 boys’ advanced sparring, first
Warabay Karate School
Haley Braae — 12-13 girls’ advanced kata, second; sparring, third; boys’ and girls’ weapons, first
JC Morgenstern — 12-13 boys’ intermediate kata, third; boys’ and girls’ weapons, third; under-17 advanced team kata, third
Makaela Everheart — 12-13 girls’ beginner/novice Kata, third; sparring, third
Jade Wilke — 10-11 girls’ intermediate kata, third; under-17 advanced team kata, third
Nathan Gall — 14-17 boys’ and girls’ weapons, fourth
Rachel Gall — 10-11 girls’ intermediate kata, second; sparring, second; 11-and-under boys’ and girls’ weapons, third; under-17 advanced team kata, third
SWIMMINGMeet to honor late youth swimmer
Vandal Aquatic Club will play host to the Inland Empire Swimming Junior Olympic meet on Friday through Sunday at the University of Idaho swim center.
During the meet, the club will honor recently deceased Central Valley High junior Adam England, who was killed in a car accident in Spokane last month.