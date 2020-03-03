Community Sports Report

Warabay competitors included (front, from left) Jade Wilke, Rachel Gall, JC Morgenstern and Nathan Gall; along with (back) Makaela Everheart and Haley Braae.

GYMNASTICSHolman makes Big Show

Taylor Holman of Clarkston’s 360 Gymnastics club qualified to participate in the “Big Show” round of the Great West Gym Fest recently in Coeur d’Alene, where she took sixth place in vault competition.

Izzy Johnson, Avery Smith, Ella Payne and Marji Remacle all received first all-around recognition in their divisions, and 360’s Xcel Bronze team took first place in team competition at its level.

All placers for 360 Gymnastics are listed below.

Xcel Bronze

First-Place Team

Izzy Johnson — vault, third; bars, first; beam, third; Floor, second; first all-around

Avery Smith — vault, first; bars, second; beam, second; floor, third; first all-around

Braelynn Packwood — vault, first; bars, first; floor, second; second all-around

Mia Smith — vault, first; floor, first; third all-around

Bonnie Ferguson — vault, second; floor, second

Ryan Stewart — bars, third; floor, third

Awa Mbodji — vault, third; floor, third

Xcel Silver

Second-Place Team

Ella Payne — vault, first; bars, first; beam, third; floor, second; first all-around

Kenadee Kime — vault, second; bars, second; Beam, third; second all-around

Marji Remacle — vault, first; floor, second; first all-around

Amara Winterbottom — bars, first; beam, first

Kenna Keefe — bars, third

Xcel Gold

Sixth-Place Team

Natalie Blimka — bars, second; beam, second; second all-around

Anna Eggleston — vault, second; third all-around

Eva Pritchett — vault, first; floor, second

Hailey Bond — bault, second; bars, second

Morgan Thayer — beam, second

Briley Nelson — vault, first

Xcel Platinum

Sixth-Place Team

Abigail Renfro — vault, first; bars, third; Floor, first; second all-around=====

Sophie Alfred — bars, second; floor, third; third all-around

Aliah Winterbottom — beam, third

Xcel Diamond

Adison Daniel — bars, third; floor, third; third all-around

Level 8

Payton Hvass — vault, first; bars, first; beam, third

Taylor Holman — vault, second; Big Show qualifier

Big Show Finals

Taylor Holman — vault, sixth

MARTIAL ARTSArea trio golden at Hiyashi-Ha Cup

Two area clubs combined for three gold medals at the Hiyashi-Ha Cup karate tournament at Edmonds Community College in Lynnwood, Wash., on Saturday.

Sydni Stocks (16-to-17 girls’ black belt sparring) and Cord Stocks (8-to-9 boys’ advanced sparring) each won events representing Lewiston’s Martial Arts America club, while Haley Braae of the Lewiston/Clarkston-based Warabay Karate School prevailed in weapons competition for the 12-to-13 age division.

All medalists for both clubs are listed below.

Martial Arts America

Sydni Stocks — 16-17 girls’ black belt sparring, first; weapons, second; kata, second

Rhyli Stocks — 12-13 girls’ black belt weapons, third; kata, third

Cord Stocks — 8-9 boys’ advanced sparring, first

Warabay Karate School

Haley Braae — 12-13 girls’ advanced kata, second; sparring, third; boys’ and girls’ weapons, first

JC Morgenstern — 12-13 boys’ intermediate kata, third; boys’ and girls’ weapons, third; under-17 advanced team kata, third

Makaela Everheart — 12-13 girls’ beginner/novice Kata, third; sparring, third

Jade Wilke — 10-11 girls’ intermediate kata, third; under-17 advanced team kata, third

Nathan Gall — 14-17 boys’ and girls’ weapons, fourth

Rachel Gall — 10-11 girls’ intermediate kata, second; sparring, second; 11-and-under boys’ and girls’ weapons, third; under-17 advanced team kata, third

SWIMMINGMeet to honor late youth swimmer

Vandal Aquatic Club will play host to the Inland Empire Swimming Junior Olympic meet on Friday through Sunday at the University of Idaho swim center.

During the meet, the club will honor recently deceased Central Valley High junior Adam England, who was killed in a car accident in Spokane last month.

Tags

Recommended for you