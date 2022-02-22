This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
TRAPSHOOT
Hubner leads field at Reimers Memorial shoot
With a total of 277 out of a possible 300, Rod Hubner was the cumulative high-scorer across three events in the Richard Reimers Memorial shoot held at Colton Booster Gun Club on Feb. 19.
Upwards of 50 shooters competed in at least one event, with Brian DeAtley shooting a perfect 100 to lead the way in singles, while Hubner won tiebreaking shootouts to top the handicap and pairs doubles fields.
Event winners by division are listed below.
SINGLES
A — Brian DeAtley, 100
B — Bill Christian, 95
C — Bill Hansen, 95
D — Shane Warner, 86
Lady — Holly Ledgerwood, 96
Vet — Jim Adams, 97
Sr. Vet — Rod Hubner, 97
Sub-Jr. — Dilan McKenzie, 86
Jr. — Wyatt Lane Johnson, 95
HANDICAP
Champion — Rod Hubner, 89 (won shootout)
Runner-up — James Larson, 89
PAIRS DOUBLES
A — Zarn Clausen, 86
B — Rod Hubner, 91 (won shootout); Bruce Petty, 91
C — Jerry Schwartzman, 89
HIGH OVERALL
Rod Hubner, 277