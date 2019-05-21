MARTIAL ARTS
Morrow is grand champion
Jonathan Morrow of the Lewiston/Clarkston-based Warabay Karate School was named Grand Champion in Kata at the Jundokan International tournament in Richland on Saturday.
Matt Fehrenkamp and Cole Fitting were Jr. Grand Champions in Kata and Sparring respectively.
Warabay placers by age division are listed below.
7-8
Jaiden Fullerton — White, Yellow, Blue Belt Kata,3rd
Blake Shawley — White, Yellow, Blue Belt Sparring, 1st
Jayden Henderson — White, Yellow, Blue Belt Sparring,3rd
Lily Olsen — White, Yellow, Blue Belt Kata, 3rd; Sparring, 3rd
10-and-under
Jade Wilke — Orange, Purple, Green Belt Kata, 1st; Sparring, 2nd
Alex Shawley — Orange, Purple, Green Belt Sparring, 3rd
Avah Scharnhorst — Orange, Purple, Green Belt Sparring, 1st
Rachel Gall — Brown, Red Belt Kata, 1st; 12-and-under Brown, Red Belt Weapons, 1st
12-and-under
Anton Arthur — Brown, Red Belt Kata, 3rd; Sparring, 3rd; 11-14 Brown, Red Belt Weapons, 3rd
Caleb Olsen — Brown, Red Belt Kata, 2nd; Sparring, 2nd; 10-and-under Brown, Red Belt Weapons, 3rd
11-12
Aiden Smith — White, Yellow, Blue Belt Kata, 3rd; Sparring, 3rd
JC Morgenstern — Orange, Purple, Green Belt Kata, 1st; Sparring, 3rd; 11-14 Green Belt-and-lower Weapons, 1st
Nevaeh Martensen — Orange, Purple, Green Belt Kata, 3rd
13-14
Haley Braae — Brown, Red Belt Kata, 3rd; Sparring, 2nd; 11-14 Brown, Red Belt Weapons, 1st
Teagan Wilke — White, Yellow, Blue Belt Sparring, 3rd
Kyle Strottmann — Orange, Purple, Green Belt Kata, 2nd; Sparring, 2nd
Wyatt Hite — Orange, Purple, Green Belt Kata, 1st; Sparring, 1st; 11-14 Green Belt-and-lower Weapons, 3rd
14-and-under
Nathan Gall — Black Belt Kata, 2nd; Sparring, 2nd; Weapons, 1st
Matt Fehrenkamp — Black Belt Kata, 1st; Sparring, 1st; Weapons, 2nd; Jr. Grand Champion, Kata
15-17
Cole Fitting — Black Belt Kata, 1st; Sparring, 1st; Weapons, 1st; Jr. Grand Champion, Sparring
Gracie Braae — Black Belt Kata, 2nd; Girls’ Sparring, 1st; Weapons, 3rd
18-34
Tabatha Morrow — Black Belt Women’s Kata, 2nd
Jonathan Morrow — Black Belt Men’s Kata, 1st; Grand Champion,
Kata
Christian Scharnhorst — Black Belt Men’s Sparring, 3rd
RUNNING
Turpin claims title
Connor Turpin of Lewiston finished first with a time of 43:50 while Courtney Cooper of Moscow led female entrants with a 53:03 showing on a 7-mile course up the Old Spiral Highway in the Run for the Hill of It.
Top 20 overall — 1. Connor Turpin, 19, Lewiston, 43:50; 2. Albert Harrison, 31, Moscow, 46:00; 3. Courtney Cooper, 30, Moscow, 53:03; 4. Romney Hogaboam, 40, Lewiston, 53:36; 5. Robert Millichap, 51, Walla Walla, 59:57; 6. Rachel Kanooth, 37, Clarkston, 1:04:41; 7. Michael McLachlan, 34, Clarkston, 1:05:21; 8. Tim Wells, 50, Pullman, 1:06:03; 9. Danny Townsend, 37, Pullman, 1:06:35; 10. Charlie Rose, 50, Lewiston, 1:08:34; 11. Nathan Noakes, 41, Lewiston, 1:09:20; 12. Andrea Jolliff, 32, Lewiston, 1:10:51; 13. Tony Maiorana, 51, Clarkston, 1:11:20; 14. Lucas Clements, 10, Lewiston, 1:11:55; 15. Richard Knowles, 70, Haines, Ore., 1:12:50; 16. Darin Paulson, 51, Pullman, 1:13:16; 17. Mike Miltenberger, 50, Clarkston, 1:13:26; 18. Tamra Edmonson, 54, Lewiston, 1:14:20; 19. Amy Knapp, 52, Lewiston, 1:14:26; 20. Jody Gimlin, 38, Clarkston, 1:15:50.
WOMEN
First overall — Courtney Cooper, 30, Moscow, 53:03.
20-29 — Ashley Bugbee, 21, Lewiston, 1:58:22.
30-39 — Rachel Kanooth, 37, Clarkston, 1:04:41.
40-49 — Stacia McKee, 42, Pullman, 1:27:12.
50-59 — Tamra Edmonson, 54, Lewiston, 1:14:20.
60-69 — Lauralee Simpson, 60, Lewiston, 1:28:10.
MEN
First overall — Connor Turpin, 19, Lewiston, 43:50
10-and-under — Lucas Clements, 10, Lewiston, 1:11:55.
20-29 — Dalton Black, 26, Bellevue, Wash., 1:27:18.
30-39 — Albert Harrison, 31, Moscow, 46:00.
40-49 — Romney Hogaboam, 40, Lewiston, 53:36.
50-59 — Robert Millichap, 51, Walla Walla, 59:57.
60-69 — Bob Simpson, 65, Saint John, Wash., 1:22:21.
70-and-over — Richard Knowles, 70, Haines, Ore., 1:12:50
SWIMMING
Neputes play host
The Lewis-Clark Neptunes swim club played host while Vandal Aquatics Club and Cougar Aquatics also represented the Tribune readership area in a 161-athlete field on Saturday through Sunday at the annual Fazzari’s combined meet held at the Orchards pool in Lewiston.
Event winners from area teams are listed below.
GIRLS
8-and-under 200 IM — Hailey Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 3:59.71.
13-14 400 IM — Poppy Edge, Cougar Aquatics, 6:01.15.
15-16 400 IM — Mya Reed, 5:50.92.
19-and-over 400 IM — Brianna Lucien, Vandal Aquatic Club, 5:26.97.
100 backstroke — Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 1:53.31.
13-and-over 200 medley relay — Vandal Aquatic Club (Sam Sentenn, Lucien, Alexis Schmidt, Katy Older), 2:18.26.
15-16 200 backstroke — Mya Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 2:46.92.
13-14 100 backstroke — Edge, Cougar Aquatics, 1:32.15.
8-and-under 100 freestyle — H. Reed, 1:42.80.
13-14 100 freestyle — Edge, Cougar Aquatics, 1:10.98.
15-16 100 freestyle — M. Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 1:06.47.
8-and-under 100 butterfly — H. Reed, 2:21.55.
12-and-under 1500 freestyle — Kiara Donolo, Cougar Aquatics, 24:48.76.
15-16 1500 freestyle — M. Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 20:58.29.
17-18 1500 freestyle — Ally Webb, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 22:11.20.
13-14 200 butterfly — Grace Qualman, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 3:09.18.
15-16 200 butterfly — Jayden Chen, Cougar Aquatics, 3:35.67.
15-16 400 freestyle — Natalie Armstrong, Cougar Aquatics, 5:33.09.
13-and-over 200 freestyle relay — Cougar Aquatics (M. Reed, Chen, Armstrong, Chloe Larson) 2:07.15.
8-and-under 50 butterfly — H. Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 52.86.
15-16 100 butterfly — M. Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 1:16.39.
19-and-over 100 butterfly — Larson, Cougar Aquatics, 1:09.60.
8-and-under 200 freestyle — H. Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 3:34.60.
15-16 200 freestyle — M. Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 2:20.69.
9-10 100 breaststroke — Sophi Carr, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 1:54.42.
11-12 100 breaststroke — Makayla Dougherty, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 1:35.21.
8-and-under 50 breaststroke — H. Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 53.85.
13-14 200 breaststroke — Megan Crossland, Cougar Aquatics, 3:16.52.
15-16 100 backstroke — Natalie Graham, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 1:18.74.
15-16 50 freestyle — M. Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 28.80.
19-and-over 50 freestyle — Larson, Cougar Aquatics, 29.18.
BOYS
13-14 400 IM — William Miller, Cougar Aquatics, 5:28.99.
17-18 400 IM — Eli Engledow, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 5:51.06.
13-and-over 200 medley relay — Cougar Aquatics (Sam Tenhulzen, Felix Gomez, Miller, Spencer Armstrong), 2:07.61.
13-14 200 backstroke — Reid Johnson, Vandal Aquatic Club, 2:38.79.
15-16 200 backstroke — Tenhulzen, Vandal Aquatic Club, 2:19.49.
17-18 200 backstroke — Engledow, Lewis-Clak Neptune, 2:37.67.
13-14 100 breaststroke — Miller, Cougar Aquatics, 1:19.78.
11-12 100 freestyle — Troy Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 1:14.22
17-18 100 freestyle — Engledow, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 1:03.01.
12-and-under 1500 freestyle — Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 21:27.82.
15-16 1500 freestyle — Armstrong, Cougar Aquatics, 18:44.37.
15-16 400 freestyle — Armstrong, Cougar Aquatics, 4:46.62.
17-18 400 freestyle — Engledow, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 5:07.59.
11-12 400 freestyle — Reed, 5:23.89.
13-14 400 freestyle — Johnson, Vandal Aquatic Club, 4:45.62.
13-and-over 200 freestyle relay — Vandal Aquatic Club (Hayden Buehler, Johnson, Ian Schlater, Simon Miura), 1:57.77.
15-16 100 butterfly — Miura, Vandal Aquatic Club, 1:07.00.
17-18 100 butterfly — Engledow, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 1:09.43.
11-12 200 freestyle — Reed, Cougar Aquatics, 2:34.88.
15-16 200 freestyle — Tenhulzen, Cougar Aquatics, 2:10.00
17-18 200 freestyle — Engledow, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 2:20.15.
13-14 200 breaststroke — Luke Mastroberardino, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 3:39.63.
15-16 200 breaststroke — Felix Gomez, Cougar Aquatics, 2:53.35.
13-14 100 breaststroke — Schlater, Vandal Aquatic Club, 1:13.82.
15-16 100 breaststroke — Tenhulzen, Cougar Aquatics, 1:02.87.
17-18 100 backstroke — Engledow, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 1:11.28.
15-16 50 freestyle — Tenhulzen, Cougar Aquatics, 26.15.
17-18 50 freestyle — Engledow, Lewis-Clark Neptune, 27.83.